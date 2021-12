It’s the time of year that we take a moment to reflect on what we are truly grateful for. Most of us focus on big things like health, family, pets, and friends. Some of us focus on little things like a good cup of coffee, afternoon naps, a good book, or free wi-fi. From the principal’s chair at Roosevelt Elementary School, there are several members of our school community that I feel compelled to show my gratitude for because, without them, we simply would not be able to fulfill our purpose of teaching the children that attend our schools in Faribault and having a positive impact on their lives.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO