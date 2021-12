Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow expects to play Sunday, but he did not practice Wednesday. Burrow dislocated the pinky finger on his throwing hand Sunday. “We won’t have him throw today, just to give it one more day to rest and see where we’re at tomorrow, make a decision there,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday, via James Rapien of SI.com. “It’s a little bit of an unknown until he gets out there and does it. But he’s a tough guy. He played through it. We’re optimistic that he’ll be back to practice (this week) and get some good work in.”

