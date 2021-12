The Brooklyn Nets showed no mercy to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Not only did they obliterate them in front of their home crowd in TD Garden, but they also made sure to keep Celtics fans out of the game by building a lead that was as large as 29. Patty Mills had himself a game scoring a team-high 23 points and connecting on seven of his 10 three-point attempts.

