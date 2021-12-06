ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicker Park pop-up helps support dozens of small businesses for holidays

By Marcella Raymond
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — A gift boutique in Wicker Park is helping support dozens of small businesses while offering something for everyone on your holiday list.

At Chicago Makers Popup , you can get all of your holiday shopping done in one place while supporting over 90 local small businesses.

Anna Romo and her business partner make their products in the back of the store. Anna’s company is Virtue Alchemy Candle Company, and most of the creators are women,

One-of-a-kind ceramics are also available thanks to creators like Ali Haymes, offering bowls, vases and cups.

There’s something for everyone this holiday season, with three locations in Wicker Park, West Town and Bucktown.

