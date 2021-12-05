ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia student called for help, collapsed after deadly Morningside Park stabbing

By Aliza Chasan
MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A stabbed Columbia student called for help and collapsed after he was attacked, court documents revealed.

Davide Giri was killed in Morningside Park during a stabbing spree late Thursday. Vincent Pinkney, a 25-year-old purported gang member, was arraigned Sunday on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and attempted assault.

Giri, 30, was cutting through Morningside Park when Pinkney allegedly stabbed him around 10:50 p.m., puncturing his vena cava, according to the criminal complaint. About 15 minutes after the attack on Giri, a tourist from Italy was stabbed in the back and torso multiple times. One of the stab wounds punctured the tourist’s internal organs.

A third person was nearly stabbed, according to the complaint.

Pinkney was found with a knife in the pocket of a red hoodie he was wearing, officials said.

According to police sources, Pinkney is an ex-convict and suspected member of the EBK “Everybody Killas” gang. He was on parole for a gang assault in 2013, while his most recent arrest that’s unsealed was in 2014 for conspiracy.

Pinkney was remanded during his arraignment.

Correction: The gang name was updated.

