ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan prosecutor charges 7 juveniles with school threats

By The Associated Press
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MV0JZ_0dEshchd00

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area prosecutor has charged seven juveniles in separate incidents recently for making threats against schools or having a weapon in school.

The charges, issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier in the week which left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded.

“There is a stranglehold on Southeastern Michigan now,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a news release. “School threats naturally put everyone on edge.

Those charged include a 14-year-old male student at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods, who was charged with a false report or threat of terrorism. Also, a 13-year-old male student at Fisher Magnet Upper Academy in Detroit was charged with possession of a weapon in a school weapon-free zone. He was given a bond of $5,000 cash with 10% down and was due in court on Dec. 13.

“Thankfully, these matters were all thwarted and no one was harmed,” Worthy said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, IL
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
City
Wayne, MI
City
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#School Shooting#Juveniles#Ap#Oxford High School#Wayne County#Parcells Middle School#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy