Boyd sits in second place more than midway through the multis. Mason Boyd (Macungie, Pa./Emmaus) and Robert Lissner (Carlisle, Pa./Carlisle Area) represented the Raiders through the first four events of the heptathlon Friday as the Shippensburg University indoor track & field season began with the Bison Opener at Bucknell’s Gerhard Fieldhouse.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO