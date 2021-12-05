First potential accumulating snowfall of season to hit Maryland Wednesday

DENVER (CBS4) – People in the Denver metro area on Friday morning welcomed flakes of fluffy snow at daybreak. The last time measurable snow fell at Denver’s official weather station was on April 21. RELATED: Snow Drought Ends: It Was 7 Weeks Late, But Denver Finally Recorded A Measurable Snow The average date for the first measurable snow in Denver is Oct. 18 so Friday’s snow is more than 7 weeks later than normal. (credit: CBS) As of 8:00 a.m. in downtown Denver two inches of snow had fallen at CBS4’s studio. (credit: CBS) The snow is expected to end in the late part of the morning on Friday and it will be followed by blustery winds from the northwest during the afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the upper 20s and lower 30s on Friday around Denver. By Friday night some very chilly air will filter into the region with lows in the teens. Some places on the northeast plains could fall into the single digits. Road conditions are icy across the Denver metro area and there have been some chain laws in the foothills, along Interstate 70 and Highway 285. Conditions should improve later today with a mix of sun and clouds by mid-afternoon.

