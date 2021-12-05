First potential accumulating snowfall of season to hit Maryland Wednesday
By Fox45 Weather Authority Team
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Be ready for a Weather Alert Day Wednesday with the first real potential of travel-impacting, accumulating snow this season. Last year Baltimore saw its first measurable snow in mid-December and over the past six years snow fell for the first time anytime between mid-November and early...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Significant rain and heavy mountain snow are forecast for the second half of the weekend and next week.
In the Valley, dry conditions with cold overnight temperatures are expected into Saturday. Another night of cold temperatures is expected tonight with frost potential again across the Central Valley by early Saturday.
Heavy rain and very heavy mountain snow are forecasted across much of interior Northern California, starting on Saturday. Around 9:30-10 p.m., the rain will begin moving in from the ocean. We’ll then start to see rain across the northern region, with snow moving into the Sierra.
On Sunday around 10 a.m., the storm door opens and we’ll start to see an atmospheric river pouring in with rain, snow, and wind. In the valley, we’ll see wind gusting up to 30 mph from the south, and in the high country, we’ll see wind topping 60 mph along some of the highest ridges.
Here are the projected computer-model estimates of precipitation totals when it’s all done:
South Lake Tahoe: 8.84″
Grass Valley: 8.32″
Truckee: 8.28″
San Andreas: 6.24″
Auburn: 6.90″
Santa Rosa: 5.46″
Ukiah: 4.83″
Sacramento: 4.77″
Redding: 4.69″
Marysville: 4.60″
San Francisco: 4.45″
Fairfield: 4.21″
Chico: 3.72″
Modesto: 3.23″
Stockton: 2.75″
In preparation for the storm, some areas are providing sandbags for residents. Here’s a list:
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Locals and visitors are thrilled to see snow in the High Country Thursday. "I love the snow. It has taken way too long," Eric Dadenhart said. "We have obsessively been checking the weather app, waiting for it," Makenzie Long said. Excitement is in the air in Flagstaff as the city sees its first significant snowfall of the season.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Remy Kamalani says it was impossible to resist. “I'm pretty much freezing,” she laughs. Taking her daughter to Kyle Canyon for her first snowfall. The Hawaii residents love every minute of this Las Vegas vacation. “It's pretty dope. It's not what we have at...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — As the snow picked up Thursday across the Wasatch Front, Dale Talbot got busy. Talbot is a UDOT incident management member, driving one of the large trucks you often see pulled off to the side of the freeway, helping with crashes and slide-offs.
The first snow of the 2021-2022 season began Thursday and continued Friday, causing challenges on the roads and bringing beautiful scenery that Utah is known for. Our crews have been out all over the Wasatch Mountains and Southern Utah getting the very latest on weather and road conditions. We'd love...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s.
By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy.
Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning.
Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s
There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty....
PITTSBURGH — Mostly cloudy and mild today with an isolated shower possible late this afternoon and evening. Warm front lifts late tonight and will spark up a few showers but more steady rain expected after midnight. Can't rule out heavy downpours and isolated thunder especially in the morning and...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Christmas is just 16 days away and time to discuss our chances of a white Christmas in Baltimore this year. Last year, 2020, Baltimore saw flurries and ended up with a trace of snow. The last time Baltimore saw measurable snow on December 25 (more than a trace) dates back to 2002. The most snowfall reported on Christmas Day was back in 1909 with 9.3" of snow. The average amount of snow on the 25th is .1" of snowfall.
Despite being in the season for snow, there are parts of Colorado that haven't seen snow in over 200 days; that all changed today. For the first time in 232 days, the Mile High City saw its first measurable snow of the season. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, 0.3" of snow had been measured in Denver as of Friday morning (Dec. 10).
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Purple Friday is looking more gray than anything else.
Despite an abundance of clouds, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s, topping out about 10-12° warmer than Thursday.
We stay dry for the majority of the day, with chances for showers increasing Friday evening and later on.
While any showers we get late Friday will be plain rain, severe weather is possible on Saturday.
In fact, the first half of our weekend is shaping up to be very warm and windy before becoming very stormy in the evening.
Most of Maryland is under a Wind Advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1...
Clouds continue to increase with our warmup on the way beginning tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 50°s, overcast and some isolated showers across the area but the main rain event will start early Saturday morning. Out and ahead of a warm front we'll stay mild Saturday with...
DENVER (CBS4) – People in the Denver metro area on Friday morning welcomed flakes of fluffy snow at daybreak. The last time measurable snow fell at Denver’s official weather station was on April 21.
The average date for the first measurable snow in Denver is Oct. 18 so Friday’s snow is more than 7 weeks later than normal.
As of 8:00 a.m. in downtown Denver two inches of snow had fallen at CBS4’s studio.
The snow is expected to end in the late part of the morning on Friday and it will be followed by blustery winds from the northwest during the afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the upper 20s and lower 30s on Friday around Denver. By Friday night some very chilly air will filter into the region with lows in the teens. Some places on the northeast plains could fall into the single digits.
Road conditions are icy across the Denver metro area and there have been some chain laws in the foothills, along Interstate 70 and Highway 285. Conditions should improve later today with a mix of sun and clouds by mid-afternoon.
DENVER (CBS4) – The first measurable snow of the season fell in Denver during the rush hour on Friday morning, just missing an all-time record for longest streak without snow by two days. The last time measurable snow fell at Denver International Airport was on April 21.
First measurable snow at Denver! 0.3" has been measured so far today. #cowx
A few places on the west and south side of metro Denver saw a light snowfall just before Thanksgiving but it never really accumulated across the heart of the city or where the official weather station is located. Up until today the airport has reported snow flurries with no accumulation three times this season.
Friday’s total at DIA amounted to 0.3 inches, which meets the threshold for an accumulating snow. By definition an accumulating snowfall is anything measuring 0.1 inches or greater.
