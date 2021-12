In a season filled with lows, the Texans suffered another humiliation Sunday. The Texans were shut out at home for the first time since a playoff loss to the Chiefs in the 2015 season as the Colts dominated the Texans 31-0 at NRG Stadium. It was the first time in franchise history the Texans have been shut out in a regular season game at home and the Colts' first shutout on the road since 1992. The Texans also were shut out earlier this season, when they lost 40-0 at Buffalo in the most lopsided loss in franchise history.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO