Sarasota police locate 15 year old reported missing

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 4 days ago

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department have located 15-year-old Jeremiah Burgess, who was reported missing Sunday around 7 p.m.

Authorities say Burgess was found safe at a friend’s house and is being taken back home.

In a Facebook post , the department wrote, “Thank you to everyone who shared our post and helped us get the word out!”

