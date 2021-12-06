Sarasota police locate 15 year old reported missing
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department have located 15-year-old Jeremiah Burgess, who was reported missing Sunday around 7 p.m.
Authorities say Burgess was found safe at a friend’s house and is being taken back home.
In a Facebook post , the department wrote, “Thank you to everyone who shared our post and helped us get the word out!”Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 1