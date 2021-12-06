City purchases snow removal products, services

Buy Now Snow begins to cover the seats at the bandshell in Baker Park Tuesday morning. Staff photo by Sam Yu

Despite several days of relatively warmer temperatures last week, Frederick officials began preparation for snowfall this winter.

The city's aldermen unanimously approved a contract for the purchase of rock salt from the Morton Salt Company and an agreement with a Keymar construction company to remove snow from city parking decks and lots this winter at their meeting Thursday night.

The salt contract procures $220,000 of rock salt, at a price of $69.66 per pound, according to a report prepared by city staff.

The city uses 10-ton and 1-ton trucks, as well as pickup trucks with special spreaders, to spread the salt on city streets, alleys, and parking lots, Superintendent of Street Maintenance Mike Winpigler told the mayor and aldermen Thursday.

The aldermen also approved a $60,000 purchase order as part of a contract with Houck Construction to remove snow at the city's five parking decks and at three parking lots as part of an existing contract.

After the votes, Mayor Michael O'Connor joked that he had always hoped for snow when he was younger, but much less now.

“I love snow,” he said. “If it could only fall on the grass, that would be wonderful.”