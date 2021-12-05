ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dan Miller's epic call of Lions' game-winning TD: "HAVE A DAY, BOYS!"

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11N6oR_0dEsf91p00

One more day and Dan Miller would have gone a full year without calling a win for the Lions. So when Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a game-winning touchdown with zeroes on the clock Sunday against the Vikings, this was the sound of catharsis on 97.1 The Ticket:

"TOUCHDOWN DETROIT LIONS! THEY DID IT! AMON-RA ST. BROWN ON THE RECEIVING END! OH, THEY’RE RUSHING THE FIELD! THEY’VE DONE IT!! THREE ZEROES ON THE CLOCK, THIS GAME IS OVER! IT’S OVER!!

"Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown, his first career touchdown, and HOW BIG IS THAT!? OHHH MYYY GOODNESS! HAVE A DAY, BOYS! HAVE A DAY."

(Come for Miller's unbridled joy. Stay for his voice crack on 'THAT.' He says he's 45 or something but this is more proof that he's 14. He's a good kid, that Dan.)

In one radio booth, euphoria. Deep, existential relief. In the booth next door, disbelief. It was a role reversal for Miller, who's typically the one calling a gut-wrenching loss -- like in Week 5 in Minnesota. On Sunday that duty belonged to radio voice of the Vikings, Paul Allen:

"Touchdown Detroit Lions, and these cardiac kitties have beaten the Minnesota Vikings and won a game for the first time in 364 days. The game-winning touchdown was caught by Amon-Ra St. Brown. And for that young man, his first National Football League touchdown is a memorable one. It beat the Minnesota Vikings, 29-27."

If there was a visual embodiment of Miller's call, it was Dan Campbell's leaping celebration on Detroit's sideline. We can only imagine what Mike Zimmer looked like on the other side.

"I’m proud of our guys," Campbell said afterward, with his arms in the air. "I’m happy for them. Of course I’m happy. We’re all happy. I’m happy for the coaches. I’m happy for everybody. But you want this so bad for the players, because they’re the ones who put in all the hard work and the sweat and the tears. That’s what makes this great. When you lose, it hurts. It’s hard. But it’s also why winning is so great in this league. Because it’s not easy to do and when you get them, man, it’s special."

Somewhere, Miller is nodding his head.

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Dungeon of Doom podcast: Dan Miller, voice of the Detroit Lions, looks ahead and talks favorite calls

Welcome to the “Dungeon of Doom,” MLive’s new Detroit Lions podcast featuring beat writers Kyle Meinke and Ben Raven. Dan Miller, the play-by-play man for the Lions and sports director for Fox 2 Detroit, was nice enough to be our first guest. Miller has been the voice of the Lions for nearly 20 years, so he’s seen it all from the lowest of lows to some of the brighter moments in recent franchise history. Meinke and Raven offer a brief introduction, explaining the “Dungeon of Doom” name for those in the dark before digging into the interview with Miller.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

WATCH: Lions, Vikings radio calls of Detroit’s last-second win

It’s been 364 days since the Detroit Lions’ last win. That’s 365 days since our last Victory Monday, 364 days since our last locker room celebration, 364 days since we can watch Sunday Night Football with warm feelings in our hearts. But perhaps more importantly, it’s been 364 days since...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Paul Allen
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#American Football#Bubbaprog#The Minnesota Vikings#National Football League#Lions
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jason Garrett Issues Statement After Being Fired By Giants

Jason Garrett’s days as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants have come to an end. Joe Judge and the Giants fired Garrett on Tuesday afternoon. The news come less than 24 hours after New York’s offense mustered just 10 points in a 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Tom Brady Shares Where He Wants Son Jack to Play Football

Tom Brady can already see it -- his 14-year-old son, Jack, will one day don Michigan blue and throw the pigskin as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback revealed in the newest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, why he so badly wants his son to play the sport he has loved and dominated for decades.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy