Broncos at Chiefs: LIVE blog

 4 days ago

It's Sunday night. It's the Broncos against the Chiefs. And its for first place in the AFC West.

The Broncos haven't beaten the Chiefs since 2015. They are trying to change that tonight.

Stay with The Gazette for play-play-updates, follow the action on Twitter with Broncos reporter George Stoia , and read preview coverage of the game here:

An opportunity in Kansas City: Why this could be the year the Broncos break 'the streak'

Klee's Scorecard (and prediction): Chiefs special teams, Javonte Williams keys to Sunday night AFC West special

Woody Paige: Broncos must end 'Curse of Kansas City Chiefs'

3 keys to a Broncos' win over the Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Javonte Williams

Pat Shurmur, Broncos offense hoping for fast start vs. Chiefs

Paul Klee: Kansas City Chiefs' win streak vs. Broncos has reached absurd levels. It's time.

