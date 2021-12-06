West Bend-Mallard ranked top elementary school in Iowa
WEST BEND, Iowa — West Bend-Mallard Elementary School in West Bend was recently ranked the top elementary school in Iowa by U.S. News & World Report .
U.S. News & World Report ranked the school on its performance on state required tests, graduation, and how well teachers prepared students to enter high school. U.S. News & World Report also said that West Bend-Mallard Elementary School scored high or above average in math and reading.
Elementary principal Brian Rodemeyer says he was notified about the ranking almost a month ago.
“It’s pretty, pretty incredible. The teachers, community and staff are all involved in the decision-making processes here. It’s a collaborative atmosphere, so there’s a lot of ownership in the decisions.” said Rodemeyer.
The school plans to take students to see a holiday movie to celebrate the accomplishment.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0