West Bend-Mallard ranked top elementary school in Iowa

By Stephanie Johnson
 4 days ago

WEST BEND, Iowa — West Bend-Mallard Elementary School in West Bend was recently ranked the top elementary school in Iowa by U.S. News & World Report .

U.S. News & World Report ranked the school on its performance on state required tests, graduation, and how well teachers prepared students to enter high school. U.S. News & World Report also said that West Bend-Mallard Elementary School scored high or above average in math and reading.

Elementary principal Brian Rodemeyer says he was notified about the ranking almost a month ago.

“It’s pretty, pretty incredible. The teachers, community and staff are all involved in the decision-making processes here. It’s a collaborative atmosphere, so there’s a lot of ownership in the decisions.” said Rodemeyer.

The school plans to take students to see a holiday movie to celebrate the accomplishment.

