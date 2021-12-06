ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas officials seize more than 16k Lbs. of drugs including Fentanyl; $7M+seized as well

By Christina Aguayo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas authorities have stopped more than 16,000 pounds of drugs, including Fentanyl, Heroin and Cocaine from being smuggled across the U.S.- Mexico border and they’ve seized more than $7 million dollars. This according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

In addition, ore than 165,000 migrants who illegally crossed the southern border have been apprehended since March by the state of Texas as part of Operation Lonestar. Texas national guard troopers apprehended 84,000 of those migrants.

DPS also announced that they have been in more than 1,000 vehicle chases including on Thanksgiving when a person suspected of human smuggling crashed killing two people and injuring 11 others.

The uptick, according to DPS, is because of tactics being used by the cartels,
“One thing about Del Rio that makes it unique is that we’re seeing a lot of smugglers or individuals are coming from larger cities — Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, even out of state. They come down to the Rio Grande Valley or more specifically to Del Rio to become human smugglers because a lot has been advertised on social media by the criminal organizations.”

Lt. Chris Olivarez – DPS Spokesperson

When the number of people illegally crossing the southern border spiked to record high levals in 2021 – Governor Abbott launched Operation Lonestar. The Governor has also started building a Texas border barrier.

