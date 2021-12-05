ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies Fall in Top 25 Matchup with Longhorns

By Matthew Postins
All Aggies
All Aggies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lg5Q2_0dEseou200

Texas A&M loses its first game of the season as the Longhorns score 32 points off of Aggie turnovers

Aliyah Matharu had 26 points and No. 15 Texas converted 32 points off of 19 Texas A&M turnovers as the Longhorns defeated the No. 17 Aggies, 76-60, on Sunday in College Station, Texas.

The game was the final matchup in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, played annually between the two conferences. The SEC ended up winning the challenge, 6-4.

Texas (6-1) fell behind by eight points early in the contest but held a 36-26 lead at halftime. Texas A&M (8-1), trying to avoid its first loss of the season, cut the lead to as little as six points in the third quarter. But, Texas’ ability to create turnovers throughout the contest made it impossible for the Aggies to mount a serious comeback.

Matharu, who had a huge game for Texas in its road win over defending national champion Stanford last month, hit five 3-pointers in the contest. Rori Harmon, a true freshman point guard who didn’t start, had 16 points and nine assists. DeYona Gaston, who has seen more playing time with the injury to freshman forward Aaliyah Moore, had 10 points and six rebounds. Lauren Ebo had eight points and seven rebounds.

Destiny Pitts and Syndee Roby led the way for the Aggies. Roby had 16 points and was 6-for-8 from the free-throw line, giving the Aggies some much-needed energy in the second half after dealing with first-half foul trouble. Pitts had 14 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers. Kayla Wells added 13 points before fouling out. Aaliyah Patty didn’t score a single point, but she had a huge game on the glass with 13 rebounds. Jordan Nixon had nine points and a team-leading five assists.

Aggies head coach Gary Blair and Texas head coach Vic Schaefer know each other well. Blair, who has been a Division I head coach since the mid-1980s at Stephen F. Austin, coached against Schaefer when the latter was at Sam Houston in the early 1990s. In 1997, once Blair was established at Arkansas, he brought Schaefer on staff as an associate head coach and put him in charge of his defense.

When Blair took the Texas A&M job, he took Schaefer — an A&M grad — with him. Schaefer was on Blair’s staff when the Aggies won the 2011 national championship, and a season later Schaefer took the head-coaching job at Mississippi State. With the Bulldogs, Schaefer took the program to the national championship game two years in a row.

Texas hired Schaefer in the spring of 2000. Blair announced his retirement at season’s end earlier this year. During a pre-game ceremony, Schaefer presented his former boss with a pair of custom-made boots with silver spurs, Blair’s initials and a Longhorns logo in burnt orange.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Aggie women top UALR 65-50 on Elementary School Day at Reed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)--Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts each scored 15 points and No. 17 Texas A&M beat Little Rock 65-50 on Wednesday. Aaliyah Patty had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Texas A&M (8-0), which hosts No. 15 Texas on Sunday. Wells, making her 100th-consecutive start, was 5-of-9 from the field and the Aggies shot 46.2%.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
12thman.com

Women's Basketball Falls to Longhorns, 76-60

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)--Aliyah Matharu scored 26 points, draining five 3-pointers and leading the 15th-ranked Texas women past No. 17 Texas A&M 76-60 in the all-Lone Star version of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Sunday. The loss broke Texas A&M's eight-game win streak and gave Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
Basketball
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Spencer Rattler announces decision about college football future

Spencer Rattler was a Heisman Trophy favorite to start the season, but he was ultimately benched in favor of Caleb Williams. On Monday, Rattler announced on social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal and move on from Oklahoma. Rattler missed 3 games this season, but overall collected...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Gary Blair
Person
Vic Schaefer
FanSided

Auburn football: 5 Bo Nix transfer portal landing spots

If Bo Nix actually does end up transferring from the Auburn football program, a large swath of Tiger fans ought to be ashamed of their behavior that led to that. Nix has been a lightning rod all season and has caught the blame for the team’s early-season loss to Penn State–which could alternatively be contributed to play-calling gaffes by Mike Bobo and a phantom Zakoby McClain targeting call on fourth and goal that would have given AU the ball back down one with over 12 minutes left to go–and the team’s near-loss to Georgia State a week later that required TJ Finley to come in and save the day in the fourth quarter.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Has 2-Word Message For Cincinnati

Before every episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the latest news and results in college football. Herbstreit then shares a video of their interaction on Twitter. This Saturday morning, Herbstreit asked Corso about Cincinnati’s recent win over East Carolina. It’s fair to say Corso isn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Aggies Fall#Longhorns#Sec#Stanford#Division
Tide 100.9 FM

5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s 4-word reaction to USC Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as new head coach

It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
NFL
On3.com

5-star LB Harold Perkins narrows list to final 3 schools

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park five-star linebacker Harold Perkins officially trimmed his list of schools on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound playmaker told On3 he will decide between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. Perkins also told On3 he has a commitment date set. He will announce his pledge Jan. 2 at the...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Facebook
rolling out

Deion Sanders has Brittany Renner warn his student athletes (video)

Deion Sanders said he planned to teach his student-athletes about the game of life – and not just football – when he became head coach of the Jackson State University football team this year. Besides working to enlighten fellow HBCUs coaches and athletes, Prime Time gave his squad a first-hand education on groupies and women who prey on athletes as they hope to make it to the pros.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Cincinnati Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn’t taking the Cincinnati Bearcats lightly. Despite putting it on the No. 1 team in the nation Saturday, Saban’s team isn’t sleeping on the non-traditional football power. When asked about the Bearcats, the seven-time national champion responded, “We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoff.”
CINCINNATI, OH
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
101
Followers
216
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy