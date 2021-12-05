Twins legends Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat named to baseball Hall of Fame

Two names synonymous with the Minnesota Twins will be enshrined forever in Cooperstown. Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat have been named to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

Oliva, 83, was born in Cuba, a lifelong Twin, and has been a staple name in Minnesota since he arrived in the state in 1962.

During his tenure with the Twins, Oliva put together a hefty stat sheet, and after his playing career ended, he was a part of the team’s coaching staff for both of its World Series victories.

Oliva had a career .304 batting average in 1,676 games played, he was the 1964 AL Rookie of the Year in his debut campaign, an eight-time All-Star, and three time AL batting champion.

Oliva was elected to the Hall of Fame through the Golden Days Era Committee, where he received 75% of the votes.

Kaat is the other Twin nominated to Cooperstown and also made an impact with the Minnesota Twins during his 14 years with the franchise.

Kaat was drafted by the Washington Senators, and when the team moved to Minnesota, he came with, playing with the franchise until 1973.

The pitcher amassed 2,461 strikeouts in his 25-year career, won 16 Gold Glove Awards, was a World Series champion in 1982 as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, and is a member of the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.

Kaat was also elected to the hall of fame through the Golden Days Era Committee, receiving 75% of the votes.