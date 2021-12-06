ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Wyoming billionaire has provided 98% of funds for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Texas border wall

By Christina Aguayo
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An out of state billionaire has donated almost 98% of the money collected for Governor Greg Abbott’s U.S. – Mexico border wall being built in Texas.

$54 million dollars has been raised so far and according to public records, billionaire Timothy Mellon has donated $53.1 million of those dollars in stock. Mellon is the grandson of a banking tycoon. The 79-year-old lives in Wyoming his grandfather is the former U.S. Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon.

In addition to the border wall fund, Governor Abbott has allocated nearly $3 billion dollars for border security and has deployed 10,000 Texas National Guard and DPS troopers. They are stationed the southern border as part of operation Lonestar.

Comments / 103

Evelyn Perez
4d ago

Pls also take care of our soldiers and law enforcement down there keep them safe pls thank you 🙏

Reply(2)
20
Michele C
4d ago

I am mighty grateful that this man is helping out -- this nightmare has to be stopped.

Reply(2)
24
4Shizzle
4d ago

I find it interesting that they would be able to use donations. This type of donation puts the Texas government essentially in debt to a single person

Reply(16)
10
