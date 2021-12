Ohio State hired Jim Knowles as the team's defensive coordinator Tuesday, football coach Ryan Day announced. Knowles had been the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, where his defense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game. A finalist for the Broyles Award, which annually goes to college football's top assistant coach, Knowles had an excellent defensive unit this season, ranking first in sacks (54), fourth in yards allowed per play (4.34), fifth in rush yards allowed per game (89.2) and 10th in pass yards allowed per game (184.4).

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO