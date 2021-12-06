ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophia Loren’s Grandkids: Everything To Know About Lucia & Leonardo Ponti

By Terry Zeller
 4 days ago
Living legend Sophia Loren has a big beautiful family to call her own. Find out all about the iconic Italian actress’ grandkids Lucia and Leonardo here!

Sophia Loren is an international movie star and living legend who embodies the glitz and glamour of classic Hollywood. Considered one of the most beautiful actresses to ever grace the silver screen, the Italian goddess is still going strong at 87, as she recently starred in 2020’s The Life Ahead, which was written and directed by her own son Edoardo Ponti. Born in Rome, Sophia found success early with back-to-back hits in Italian cinema. It didn’t take her long to do the same when she landed in America, quickly becoming a household name starring alongside Anthony Perkins in Desire Under the Elms and Cary Grant in Houseboat. With 1960’s Two Women, Sophia became the first actress to win an Oscar for a foreign-language performance. She even scored a second Academy Award nomination for 1965’s Marriage Italian-Style.

Sophia Loren is an international movie star and living legend who embodies the glitz and glamour of classic Hollywood, (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Sophia’s one and only marriage, which took place in Mexico in 1957, was to Italian film producer Carlo Ponti, who was 27 years her senior. They welcomed Carlo Ponti Jr. in December 1968 and Edoardo was born on January 6, 1973. Carlo would go on to become an orchestra conductor and marry Andrea Meszaros Ponti in 2004, according to Closer. They have two children, but little is known about them as the family is very private. Edoardo would marry actress Sasha Alexander, who has starred in such shows as NCIS and Rizzoli & Isles. They share daughter Lucia, 15, and son Leonardo, 11. Find out all about Sophia’s grandkids Lucia and Leonardo here!

Lucia Ponti

Lucia (pictured left above) has definitely garnered the good looks gene from Sophia, as she has blossomed into a beautiful teenager. Although she is Hollywood royalty, and has a godmother in actress Jessica Capshaw, her mom was careful to bring her to the set of Rizzoli & Isles for a good reason. “Yes, I can bring my daughter, any time I want. But, given that we’re working with a lot of corpses, she doesn’t come that often. I think that might be a little traumatic,” Sasha told Collider in 2010.

Leonardo Ponti

Little Leonardo appears to be on the verge of a dancing career, as he was seen bopping around with his mom to some tunes last January here. Speaking with Collider, his mom revealed how motherhood has positively affected her entire life. “I think that becoming a parent absolutely changes your entire life and certainly changes your work, and it has changed mine. It just allows you to have access to your emotions, even more than you already did. You’re watching this little person grow in front of you, and you realize that you’re seeing how precious life is and how quickly it goes.”

