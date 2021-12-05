ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner Minshew shares awesome moment with dad after Eagles win

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardner Minshew stepped in for the injured Jalen Hurts on Sunday and led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 33-18 win over the New York Jets. It was a win that was clearly quite meaningful for the journeyman quarterback. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark captured video of Minshew and his...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

ESPN

Gardner Minshew throws first TD as an Eagle, a 36-yard dart to Dallas Goedert

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Minshew mania -- it is upon us. Starting in place of the injured Jalen Hurts, Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew II got off to a red-hot start against the New York Jets on Sunday, connecting with tight end Dallas Goedert for a 36-yard touchdown on the team's opening drive. Facing a second-and-1, Minshew unfurled a pass downfield as he was being hit. Goedert hauled it in and shed a tackle attempt before walking into the end zone.
NFL
National football post

Report: Gardner Minshew II probable starting QB for Eagles

Gardner Minshew is slated to start at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Jets on Sunday with Jalen Hurts battling an ankle injury, according to a published report. Another report indicates the Eagles will wait and see how Hurts is feeling on Sunday before making a final...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Watch Gardner Minshew throw his first touchdown

Well, that didn’t take long. After watching Marcus Epps save a special teams touchdown by Braxton Berrios for a 79-yard return, Gardner Minshew nailed Dallas Goedert for a 36-yard touchdown on his very first drive as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ starting quarterback. Now granted, this technically wasn’t Minshew’s first drive as...
NFL
Denver Post

Jets start strong, then sputter in loss to Gardner Minshew, Eagles

The Jets defense reverted back to their old ways on Sunday, when they allowed the Eagles offense to cruise to a 33-18 win. The immediate outrage centers around the defense being atrocious and rightfully so. This season was always about the development of Zach Wilson. And the silver lining is...
NFL
Yardbarker

Giving Gardner Minshew a Game Could Help Eagles Gather Intelligence

Let’s begin this exercise with a stipulation. The Eagles aren't thinking about benching Jalen Hurts nor should they, but playing it safe with his ankle injury could provide some valuable information when it comes to the organization's most pressing on-field question: the long-term answer at the game's most important position.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles beat Jets in Gardner Minshew’s first Philly start, 33 to 18

The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-7 after beating the New York Jets on Sunday. Final score: 33 to 18. Minshew Mania was in effect early on with the Eagles’ backup quarterback lighting up a bad Jets secondary. The Birds needed him to be sharp with their defense inexcusably struggling against a suspect Jets offense early on.
NFL
CBS Philly

Gardner Minshew Shines As Philadelphia Eagles Beat New York Jets, 33-18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew threw two touchdown passes in his Eagles debut as they topped the New York Jets, 33-18, Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles improved to 6-7 with the victory. Minshew, who started in place of the injured Jalen Hurts, had an efficient afternoon. He completed 20 of his 25 passes for 242 yards and two scores. Both of Minshew’s passing touchdowns went to Dallas Goedert, who had a career-high 105 receiving yards on six catches. Quez Watkins hauled in three catches for 60 yards. Miles Sanders, who left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury, had 120 rushing yards on 24 carries. Rookie running back Kenny Gainwell had an 18-yard rushing touchdown to give the Eagles a 21-18 lead in the second quarter. The Eagles are on a bye next week. In Week 15, they’ll return to Lincoln Financial Field to play the Washington Football Team.
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Overreactions: What Gardner Minshew's Game Says About Jalen Hurts

Eagles overreactions: What Minshew's game says about Hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The first half was wacky, the second half was sleepy, and the Eagles beat a bad Jets team. But the real storyline, the topic that will dominate the city for the next week (so get ready),...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Day After Digestion – Gardner Minshew Leads Eagles To Win Over Jets

What a football weekend it was for the Philadelphia Eagles. They bounced back from an awful loss to the New York Giants by taking down the Jets in the very same building. They watched the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings both lose thrillers to help their playoff position. They saw Carson Wentz get to the threshold of playing enough snaps to earn them a 3rd 1st round pick in 2022. And, of course, they did all of these while creating another QB controversy in Philadelphia as Gardner Minshew showed up and showed out in his replacement chance for the injured Jalen Hurts. Just another weekend of wild football in Philly, with plenty of takeaways from the game against the Jets. Here are the 5 biggest:
NFL
FanSided

Watch Gardner Minshew celebrate Eagles win versus Jets with his father

How about that performance by Gardner Minshew in Week 13? The Philadelphia Eagles‘ QB1 of the moment walked into MetLife Stadium and walked out the winning quarterback following a performance in which he completed 20 of 25 passes. Philly got the desired result, a bounceback win, but the eyeball test we all employed on Minshew was truly satisfying.
NFL
Minshew's postgame moment with dad is hilarious, perfect

From player entrances all the way to the parking lot post-game on Sunday, Gardner Minshew put on an absolute show for Eagles fans in his debut as the team's starting quarterback. And while the touchdowns to Dallas Goedert were great, as were the third down conversions and the win, the...
NFL

