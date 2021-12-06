Report: Freddy Galvis Inks Deal with Japan's Fukuoka Softbank Hawks

Former Phillies infielder Freddy Galvis signed an undisclosed contract with the NPB's Softbank Hawks this week. What does losing the former fan favorite mean for the Phils?

View the original article to see embedded media.

When six-year vet and fan favorite Freddy Galvis was traded to San Diego after the 2017 MLB season, Phillies fans might have thought he couldn’t possibly travel any further away from Philadelphia, but they were wrong.

Yahoo Japan announced Thursday that Galvis signed a contract worth an undisclosed amount with NPB's Fukuoka Softbank Hawks.

Of course, the current MLB lockout situation prevents players from signing with big league clubs. Thus, guaranteed contracts in markets like Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Mexico could be appealing to fringe major league players. Had Galvis waited an indeterminate amount of time until the lockout was resolved, it’s possible he may not have received a major league contract at all.

In his age-31 season, Galvis provided the Phillies with one final farewell tour at the close of the 2021 season. Coming off a quad strain sustained with Baltimore in June, Galvis, a deadline acquisition, was unable to feature for the Phillies until late August.

In 120 at-bats with Philadelphia during 2021, Galvis slashed .224/.292/.393 with characteristic positional flexibility and above average defense at multiple infield positions. For his career in Philadelphia, he slashed an unexceptional .244/.287/.373.

Galvis’ clubhouse presence, though, will be missed. His major league experience spans 10 seasons, back to when he shared the infield with Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, and Carlos Ruiz.

Galvis, who first appeared with the Phillies in 2012, was the Phillies last remaining link, along with recently departed closer Héctor Neris, to the Phillies former glory days from 2007-2011. Now it seems, the Phillies will have to create new glory days.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !