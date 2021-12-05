Complete 2021-2022 Big Ten bowl schedule

After speculating and predicting, then tearing it all up and doing the same week after week, we finally know where every Big Ten team will go bowling, Ohio State included.

All told there are nine teams from the conference that made it into the postseason. Three of those teams are in a New Year’s Six bowl game, with one of those making the College Football Playoff (Michigan). It was a fantastic year again in the heartland, and now we get to sit back and begin watching bowl games.

It is indeed the most wonderful time of the year. And don’t come at me with there being too many bowl games. How can you argue with more American football coming to you on your television set or streaming device near you?

For the Big Ten, the first matchup occurs on December 28 with the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, and the last one begins on January 1 with Ohio State in the “Granddaddy of them all.” The games for the conference will go as far as Michigan’s plight takes it in the CFP.

Here’s the complete Big Ten bowl schedule for 2021-2022. Get ready for tree trimming, champagne, and football through the holiday season.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Details

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Fox, 10:15 p.m. EST

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Bowl Matchup: Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6)

Pinstripe Bowl

Details

Wednesday, Dec. 29

ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Matchup: Maryland (6-6) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Details

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 3 p.m. EST

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Matchup: Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Details

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Matchup: Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4)

Outback Bowl

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2, noon EST

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Matchup: Penn State (7-5) vs. Arkansas (8-4)

Citrus Bowl

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)

Rose Bowl presented by Capital One Venture X

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN, 5 p.m. EST

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Matchup: Ohio State (10-2) vs. Utah (10-3)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Details

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Matchup: Michigan State (10-2) vs Pitt (11-2)

Capital One Orange Bowl

Details

Friday, Dec. 30

ESPN, Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP (2) vs. CFP (3)

Bowl Matchup: Michigan (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Details

Friday, Dec. 30

ESPN, Time TBA

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP (1) vs. CFP (4)

Bowl Projection: Alabama (12-1) vs. Cincinnati (13-0)

