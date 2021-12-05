ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohl's activist is said to push company to sell or separate e-commerce business

By Joshua Fineman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 1:45pm: Adds Engine Capital letter. Activist investor Engine Capital is said to be pushing department store chain Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) to sell itself or to separate its e-commerce business. Engine Capital believes there are private equity firms that would pay at least $75/share...

