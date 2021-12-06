ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

REVIEW: Turkey Chowder Bread Bowl Delights at Universal Studios Hollywood

By Jade Mackey
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead on for our review of the Turkey Chowder Bread Bowl, a perfect meal for the cooler winter days at Universal Studios Hollywood. This chowder was fantastic. It is thick, almost buttery, and is a really great stew for these cooler winter...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
614now.com

New restaurant offering “soul food made with love” now open

It only takes a quick drive past new Whitehall eatery Str8 Out the Kitchen to see just how popular the new eatery has been. They opened just last week, on Nov. 9, and already there are regularly lines of customers extending around the building into the street. According to owner...
WHITEHALL, OH
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sourdough Bread#Food Drink#Jurassic World#Universal Parks News
Only In Southern California

Some Of The Best Fish & Chips In Southern California Can Be Found At Harbor Fish Cafe

What’s your go-to beach food? If your mind immediately went to fish and chips, then you’ll definitely want to check out this beachfront restaurant in Carlsbad. Located just steps away from the ocean, this restaurant serves up some of the best fish and chips in Southern California, among other seafood specialties. Take this as a sign to start planning a beach day and stop by Harbor Fish Cafe for some incredible food in a beautiful setting.
CARLSBAD, CA
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Holiday Minion Popcorn Bucket Available at Universal Studios Hollywood

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Minion-shaped popcorn bucket is now available for the holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood. We found it in the Universal Studios Store. Holiday Minion Popcorn Bucket – $29.99. Guests can get free popcorn refills with their...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New 50th Anniversary Luxe Logo Loungefly Backpack and More Coming Soon to shopDisney and Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. 50th anniversary items from the Luxe Logo collection are coming soon to shopDisney and Walt Disney World. Instagram user @gentlemansdisney discovered pictures on shopDisney UK of the new Loungefly backpack, plus the previously revealed Spirit Jersey and Minnie ear headband.
APPAREL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Snow Globe Cake from the Holiday Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida

Sweet treats are everywhere now that the holidays have arrived here at Universal Orlando Resort. The Holiday Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida has an impressive case of snacks, but the adorable snow globe cakes caught our eye. They come in vanilla, chocolate, or red velvet flavors with different fun scenes. We liked the winter wonderland scene in the vanilla snow globe, so we decided to give that one a try first.
FLORIDA STATE
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Inside the Magic

We’ll Be Kept Waiting for Fireworks at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The holidays have arrived! We’re excited this 2021 winter season is filled with the return of fan-favorite entertainment and holiday festivities. Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, we’re gearing up for the return of Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! in December 2021, enjoying Minnie’s Holiday Dine, and simply can’t get enough of the stunning Sunset Seasons Greetings. We’re even preparing for the return of Fantasmic! in 2022. With no fireworks currently available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we had our fingers crossed that the usual holiday nighttime spectacular would once again light up the sky above the Disney Park. Sorry Disney fans, it looks like we’ll be kept waiting for now.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

No Times Listed for 2 Nighttime Shows at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in December

There is a variety of nighttime entertainment you can enjoy throughout Disney World. Disney Enchantment in Magic Kingdom, Harmonious in EPCOT, the Tree of Life Awakenings in Animal Kingdom, the Beacons of Magic in all 4 parks, and more. And today, we noticed something odd about the nighttime shows in Hollywood Studios next month.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New Cinnamon Cookie Butter Crepe from Central Park Crepes is a Welcome Addition to the Holiday Treats at the Universal Orlando Resort

If you ask anyone about Central Park Crepes, they’ll tell you it’s a must have snack at Universal Studios Florida. Ever since the crepe stand opened last year, the menu has been a hit with guests. Not only are the staple menu items delicious, but each new seasonal crepe has impressed us. The seasonal Holiday Turkey Crepe from last year has returned to the stand, but a brand new item has been added for the holidays. Let us introduce you to the Cinnamon Cookie Butter Crepe.
FOOD & DRINKS
disneydining.com

The Best Value Table Service Meals at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A great way to take a break in the Disney Parks and recharge is enjoying a table service meal at one of the excellent restaurants. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to its fair share of wonderful choices that offer up cuisine including classic American, Italian, and more, each with unique themes.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy