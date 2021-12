Hail to Pitt, certainly. But, mostly, hail to Kenny Pickett. The same could be said about the quarterback of most championship teams. That job’s occupant must be a catalyst. Pickett is that, and then some. Even breaking Dan Marino’s passing record pales next to Pickett taking a program that had wallowed in mediocrity (or worse) for four decades and piloting it to the championship of a very legit conference. (Pay no mind to those who say the ACC had a down year. Pitt had an up year. You can only win the conference in which you play.)

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO