Robert Allen to miss rest of season with knee injury

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis will be looking for the "next man up" after Robert Allen's season-ending injury. Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss senior forward Robert Allen will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a knee injury, Ole Miss announced Sunday.

Allen, a transfer from Samford in his second season with the Rebels, still has a year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-8 Allen averaged 6.5 points per game this season and started four contests. He was injured in Saturday’s 67-63 upset win over No. 18 Memphis. His injury will require surgery in the coming weeks, Ole Miss said in a statement.

Allen’s injury will likely mean a more prominent role for sophomore Duke transfer Jaemyn Brakefield, coach Kermit Davis said after Saturday's game. Brakefield is the team’s second-leading scorer behind senior guard Jarkel Joiner at 9.5 points per game and has made four starts.

Davis also mentioned junior forward Sammy Hunter, junior forward Luis Rodriguez, senior guard Tye Fagan and freshman forward Eric Van Der Heijden as players who could step up in the wake of Allen’s injury.

“You hate it, but you just have to fight through it and keep these guys working. And like we say all the time, you just never know when your time is going to come. You just never know. … Your time can be called at any time.”

