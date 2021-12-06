ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Glenna Mackenzie awarded Benemerenti Medal by Pope Francis

By Pembroke Observer and News
kingstonthisweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenna Mackenzie of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Petawawa, has been awarded the Benemerenti Medal by Pope Francis for her outstanding service to the Roman Catholic Church. Most Reverend Guy...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
newwaysministry.org

Pope Francis Writes Letter to Gay Catholic In Support Of Catholics Who Ministered During AIDS Crisis

Pope Francis has commended the ministry of Catholics who cared for victims of HIV/AIDS, doing so in a letter to the gay author of a new book on the subject. The pope wrote an August letter to journalist Michael O’Loughlin, author of Hidden Mercy: AIDS, Catholics, and the Untold Stories of Compassion in the Face of Fear. In it, he both thanked the journalist for his book, and offered what O’Loughlin called a “decades-delayed papal blessing” on AIDS ministers. Francis letter reads, in part:
RELIGION
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
AFP

Pope Francis urges respect for lowly in Athens mass

Pope Francis on Sunday urged respect for the "small and lowly" at a holy mass on the second day of his visit to Athens, the first by a pontiff in 20 years. The 84-year-old's visit to the Greek capital is the first by a pope since John Paul II in 2001, which in turn was the first papal visit to Athens since the 1054 Schism between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.
RELIGION
iosconews.com

Pope Francis to visit migrants on Greek island

Pope Francis is heading back to the Greek island of Lesbos to meet migrants and asylum-seekers for the second time in five years. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ed0f8e017a4f405e862f82bd7dc3ee24.
RELIGION
The Independent

Watch live as Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus

Pope Francis is to visit Cyprus this week with migrants and refugees likely top of the agenda after His Holiness has arranged to have 50 migrants relocated to Italy from the country after his trip. Francis is expected to visit the Holy Cross church in Nicosia and address the long-standing...
RELIGION
Metro International

With migrants in mind, Pope Francis visits divided Cyprus

NICOSIA (Reuters) – Pope Francis visits Cyprus this week to lend his support to a conflict-riven island now on the front line of a new migratory route for people fleeing their countries for Europe. In central Nicosia, nothing tells the story of an influx in arrivals more than the small...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vatican City#Religious Education#The Roman Catholic Church#The Holy See#Catholic
The Independent

Protesting Orthodox priest heckles Pope on Greece visit

Pope Francis was heckled by an elderly Greek Orthodox priest on Saturday as he arrived for a meeting with the head of the country’s Orthodox Church, evidence of the lingering distrust between some Orthodox and Catholics 1,200 years after Christianity was cleaved in half.“Pope, you are a heretic!” the priest shouted three times as Francis arrived at the residence of Archbishop Ieronymos in the Greek capital of Athens The protester fell to the ground as police led him away, and Francis appeared not to notice as he walked into the residence for his private meeting with the Orthodox...
ADVOCACY
SFGate

Pope Francis pained at migrant deaths in English Channel

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday expressed pain and sorrow at the deaths and suffering of migrants crossing the English Channel, at the border between Poland and Belarus and in the Mediterranean Sea. The pope asked the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the traditional Sunday blessing...
POLITICS
Sampson Independent

The church sin

I, like so many others, have talked, posted, preached and written about 2 Chronicles 7:14. One key truth that we often miss in that verse, is
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Special Education
The Independent

Leaving Greece, pope asks youth to resist tempting 'sirens'

Pope Francis wrapped up his visit to Greece on Monday by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures.Francis met with students at a Catholic school in Athens in his final event of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece that has been dominated by his concern for the plight of migrants seeking entry in Europe. Francis echoed a common theme he has raised with young people, encouraging them to stay fast in their faith, even amid doubts, and resist the temptation to pursue materialist...
RELIGION
yale.edu

Unvaccinated white evangelicals appear immune to pro-vaccine messaging

White evangelical Christians have resisted getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at higher rates than other religious groups in the United States. A new study by Yale researchers provides evidence that persuading these vaccine holdouts to get their shots has only gotten more difficult. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Michael Flynn and the Christian Right’s Plan to Turn America Into a Theocracy

This past weekend, infamous FBI fibber Michael Flynn stood on a stage at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio and spoke his truth: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” Christian nationalist mic drop. He’d finally said the quiet part out loud. Which, to be fair, was maybe not even the craziest thing that happened at Cornerstone last weekend as it hosted podcast host Clay Clark’s “Reawaken America Tour” — a shitshow so very spectacular that Cornerstone, the church of famed...
RELIGION
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
Axios

Pope Francis denounces European governments' migrant response

Pope Francis criticized European countries' response to migrants and asylum seekers during his visit to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos Sunday. Why it matters: The pope said "migration is a humanitarian crisis that concerns everyone," but little had changed in the global response to displaced peoples since his first visit to Lesbos five years ago, per a transcript of his remarks. "Human lives, real people, are at stake. ... let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!"
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy