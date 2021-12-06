Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Deemed probable

Klay Thompson just put in his first scrimmage session with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League and unsurprisingly, the All-Star shooting guard made an immediate impact. Thompson apparently made his first 18 shots in practice as he made it abundantly clear that rust isn’t going to be an issue for him moving forward.
Damian Lillard trade rumors are officially back like Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator.” That could prove to be good news for one team in particular. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week on “NBA Countdown” that the Portland Trail Blazers star, thought he would like to stay put, has the New York Knicks in mind as the one destination he would entertain a trade to.
Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
A new photo of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is trending on social media on Monday morning. Last night, the former Duke Blue Devils star was spotted at his team’s game. Williamson, 21, has not played in a game this season, as he continues to rehab from injury. Throughout...
Devin Booker is one of the most talented young players in the NBA right now, having played in the 2021 Finals and leading the Phoenix Suns alongside Chris Paul in a season where nobody believed in them. He's very talented with the ball in his hands and one of the...
Damian Lillard is one of the most dangerous NBA players right now. The Portland Trail Blazers superstar struggled to get things going early in the season, although it's been reported that he's been dealing with an injury since the Tokyo Olympics. Still, nobody denies that when healthy, Lillard is one...
Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
The Kyrie Irving saga continues in Brooklyn, and we get to know more details about his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, it was reported that Kyrie wouldn't play again unless he was traded away, but that could change if the player sees some improvement in a variant of the shot.
There are sometimes multi-team blockbuster trades that happen in the NBA, with players moving all over the place. Those trades are difficult to orchestrate, and the more franchises you have to appease, the harder it gets. We've created a potential trade scenario that features a deal that would benefit each...
Ben Simmons is a hard man to find these days … except on social media. The absentee Philadelphia 76ers star offered an interesting reaction Monday to the recent report that linked him to Portland Trail Blazers counterpart Damian Lillard. Simmons “liked” an Instagram post from Bleacher Report about the claim. Here is a screenshot of Simmons’ “like.”
Klay Thompson’s return date is starting to feel like an album release with how much uncertainty is surrounding it. But Thompson himself is now offering some clarity on the situation. The injured Golden State Warriors star revealed in an Instagram Live session on Friday when he expects to return to...
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls will miss at least the next ten days due to health and safety protocols unless he has two negative tests in a 24-hour span.
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (10-9) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (9-9) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at FedExForum. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
The Golden State Warriors own the best record in the NBA and Jordan Poole has been a huge part of that. Coming off a season in which Stephen Curry was virtually a one-man offense and Klay Thompson still on the sidelines, Poole has been a massive boon for the Dubs.
