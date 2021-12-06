A Century In The Making: Philadelphia Resident Rose DiLemmo Celebrates 100th Birthday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One Northeast Philadelphia resident has a lot to celebrate. Family, friends, and community members gathered Sunday to celebrate Rose DiLemmo’s 100th birthday.

DiLemmo was all smiles as she was surrounded by decorations and loved ones at Holy Redeemer-Lafayette Retirement Community. She even got to don a pink tiara and a sash.

The family says she was living on her own until three months ago and stays very active.