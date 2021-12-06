ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A Century In The Making: Philadelphia Resident Rose DiLemmo Celebrates 100th Birthday

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One Northeast Philadelphia resident has a lot to celebrate. Family, friends, and community members gathered Sunday to celebrate Rose DiLemmo’s 100th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfStB_0dEsao2s00

DiLemmo was all smiles as she was surrounded by decorations and loved ones at Holy Redeemer-Lafayette Retirement Community. She even got to don a pink tiara and a sash.

The family says she was living on her own until three months ago and stays very active.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Christmas Experiences For Families In Philadelphia Region This Holiday Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for some family fun this holiday season? CBS3 has you covered with the best places to indulge in the Christmas spirit across the Philadelphia region. We’ve compiled a list of places you can find beautiful light displays and other holiday festivities. Philadelphia’s Christmas Village – This Christmas market located at Philadelphia’s LOVE Park is the perfect way to start a night out on the town. Start by finding the perfect Christmas gift from one of the vendors inside the market before heading over to the Dilworth Park Ice Skating Rink for some time on the ice with the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

VIDEO: Penn State Brandywine Student Suspected In Paintball Attack Targeting Homeless People In Philadelphia

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — The homeless are in the crosshairs of a paintball attack, according to some on social media. The suspected triggerman is a student at Penn State Brandywine. University officials sent an email to students saying they are aware of the disturbing video that may involve a Brandywine student and are taking it very seriously. It’s a video shared on social media that’s making waves in real-time. “That’s awful. I can’t believe that someone would do something like that to homeless people, that’s terrible to see,” one Penn State Brandywine student said. The TikTok clip posted on Instagram has Penn State officials...
MEDIA, PA
CBS Philly

Outdoor Dining Bill Could Force More Than 250 Streeteries To Close

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Outdoor dining has been a lifeline for so many restaurants during the pandemic. But now, some of those restaurants could have to pack up and head back indoors in Philadelphia. Legislation for Philadelphia’s outdoor eateries, known as Streeteries, is sitting on Mayor Jim Kenney’s desk waiting to be signed. But one local engineer is showing the impact the law would have on restaurants.  This all depends on where you are in the city. If Kayala, a Thai restaurant, was two blocks north or south, they would be able to keep their streeteries.  But under the bill on Kenney’s desk, they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Kicks Off First Parade Celebrating All Winter Holidays Following First Omicron COVID Case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The announcement of Pennsylvania’s first omicron variant case appearing in Philadelphia didn’t stop residents from enjoying the city’s first Visit Philly Holiday Parade parade Saturday night. The sights and sounds of the season marched down Market street. People told CBS3 they’re glad to be back at a holiday parade but are still being cautious. “It’s been a long couple years for everybody, and I think it’s just nice to get out and have some normalcy,” parade goers Hesham Abdelfattah said. “The outdoors are spaced out, and there’s not a massive crowd, there’s nobody behind us, so we feel pretty safe here.” The march down Market Street honored all winter celebrations including Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the Chinese New Year and Christmas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Philadelphia
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles Safety Rodney McLeod Hosts Sneaker Ball Toy Drive

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod is making sure kids in need have holiday gifts. McLeod’s Change Our Future Foundation hosted a sneaker ball toy drive Monday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene at The Arts Ballroom in Center City. The ball featured a one-of-a-kind pop-up sneaker museum. It showcased some of the most exclusive sneakers donated by local boutiques.
NFL
CBS Philly

Spirit Airlines Adding 7 New Flight Destinations From Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spirit Airlines is giving Delaware Valley travelers some new flight options. The airlines announced seven new destinations from Philadelphia on Tuesday. New domestic flights include New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, and Oakland. We’re turning the skies yellow in the #CityofBrotherlyLove! 💛✈️.#TravelTuesday ALERT: We’re unveiling 7x new non-stop routes from @PHLAirport for #Philly travelers in 2022! READ MORE: https://t.co/GdktuCQUOy pic.twitter.com/2XcOozwU1x — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) December 7, 2021   Travelers can also book international flights to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Montego Bay in Jamaica, and Aguadilla in Puerto Rico. The flights will begin next year.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Open For Business: Did You Know Kennett Square Is The Mushroom Capital Of The World? Let’s Head To The Mushroom Cap

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Did you know a town outside of Philadelphia is the mushroom capital of the world? On this week’s Open for Business segment, CBS3 heads to a business in Kennett Square where you can find all things mushroom. The Mushroom Cap is located on State Street in Kennett Square. It’s a boutique that puts the capital mushroom in the mushroom capital of the world. Owner Kathi Lafferty happily sells all things mushrooms including ornaments and umbrellas that are complete with a cold case of fresh plucks from their personal forager. “This is what we used to grow these were...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
CBS Philly

Parents Of Temple University Students Rally For Better Security On Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents of students at Temple University rallied for better security on campus Monday morning. Their masks, their signs and their resounding message is clear — stop the killing, keep the kids safe. That’s the rallying cry from Temple University parents, alumni and community activists. “I think that unfortunately, everybody is starting to see this is all of our problems, whether you live here, transit here, anybody can be impacted by this gun violence,” one parent said. As the City of Philadelphia has steadily crept into historic homicide rates so far this year, Temple University’s campus, which sits in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy