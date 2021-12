Tonight, in Arizona, as many as 1,000 veterans who have served our country will sleep on the streets or in a shelter. U.S.VETS believes that no man or woman who has worn America’s uniform should be living on the streets, which is why on Veterans Day morning, 2021, city, state and federal officials, joined U.S.VETS leadership, Valley veterans and others to celebrate the soon-to-be-opened North Phoenix facility that will not only house more than 150 veterans, but provide them, and others, with much needed services.

