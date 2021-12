Fayetteville Public Library will host a free community vaccine clinic on Saturday, Dec. 4. The clinic will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available to anyone 5 years of age and older. Social security number, proof of citizenship status, and insurance are not required, and walk ins are welcome.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 8 DAYS AGO