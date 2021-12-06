ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers’ Elijah Mitchell being evaluated for a concussion vs. Seahawks

By Benedetto Vitale
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The San Francisco 49ers might be in trouble. They’re losing to the Seattle Seahawks and now their star running back Elijah Mitchell is down with an injury. Hopefully, it’s not too serious, as this team needs him in the backfield to keep their playoff hopes alive. According to Keiana...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell goes from sixth-round pick to Adrian Peterson comparisons

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds and with the strength to match, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams isn't easily moved. Which is why his short list of running backs who have left a lasting, physical impact on him consists of two: future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson and 49ers rookie Elijah Mitchell. That Peterson, who accidentally decleated Williams when he was a freshman at the University of Oklahoma, is one of those names is no surprise.
NFL
Vacaville Reporter

49ers report card: Deebo Samuel’s injury stings but Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair shine

Here is how the 49ers (6-5) graded in Sunday’s 34-26 home win over the Minnesota Vikings (5-6): Kyle Shanahan called Jimmy Garoppolo’s first-series interception “inexcusable,” and he demanded his quarterback rally, which Garoppolo did on several key throws. There was the third-and-11 completion to Brandon Aiyuk and an ensuing touchdown throw to Jauan Jennings’ touchdown to swing the momentum and spark a 21-point scoring spree. There were late completions to Trent Sherfield and Kyle Juszczyk to help kill precious minutes. Aiyuk’s catches went for 37, 30 and 24 yards. Those are confidence builders at a time they might need him more than ever, if Deebo Samuel is shelved by a groin injury. Kittle had just one catch (13 yards) but it was timely and to the 3-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton had a couple of rough spots on the line’s right side. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer complained about the 49ers getting away with holding, which is something the 49ers have seen too often with how opponents treat Nick Bosa.
NFL
East Bay Times

49ers studs and duds: Elijah Mitchell picks up where he left off against Vikings

SANTA CLARA — A look at studs and duds from the 49ers’ 34-26 win Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium:. Running back Elijah Mitchell: Coming back after missing a single game following surgery to insert a pin in the broken middle finger of his right hand, Mitchell had his fourth 100-yard plus game of the season to power the 49ers running game. Consistent throughout, Mitchell gained 133 yards on 27 carries.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
profootballnetwork.com

Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson, or Trey Sermon: Which 49ers RB should you start in Week 12?

I have the unenviable task of providing advice about the San Francisco 49ers’ backfield, which isn’t something I would wish on anyone. But anyway, here we are. Welcome to my fantasy football nightmare. Elijah Mitchell is questionable with a broken finger, Jeff Wilson Jr. was underwhelming last week, and Trey Sermon exists — what should fantasy managers do?
NFL
49erswebzone

‘He’s just a really tough-minded kid’: How Elijah Mitchell exceeded the 49ers’ expectations

115 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The way he's been playing, Elijah Mitchell may be a game or two away from breaking the 50-year-old San Francisco 49ers franchise record for the most rushing yards by a rookie. He is just 119 yards shy of surpassing Vic Washington's mark of 811 rushing yards in 1971.
NFL
49erswebzone

What Kyle Shanahan said about Elijah Mitchell’s availability for 49ers-Vikings

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers hope to have running back Elijah Mitchell available for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Of course, the team hoped to have him available this past weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he was inactive.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Concussion#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Elijahmitchell
49erswebzone

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

94 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The NFL announced that San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been nominated for this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award. The rookie rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts (4.9 avg.) in the 49ers' 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers injury updates: Emmanuel Moseley out several weeks; Trenton Cannon, Elijah Mitchell in concussion protocol

346 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trenton Cannon left Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in an ambulance. The 49ers running back suffered a concussion on a vicious hit from a Seahawks player on the opening kickoff, and was transported to a local hospital where he spent the night for observation.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Elijah Mitchell playing today vs. the Vikings?

San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell play in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings as he battles both a finger and rib injury? Let’s take a look at the latest updates on Mitchell, whether we can expect to see him Sunday, and what options the 49ers have if he is inactive.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell set to play vs. Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell active for Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery for a fractured finger. Mitchell, who had been listed as questionable with a finger and rib injury, underwent surgery on the finger Nov. 16. He suffered a...
NFL
NBC Sports

Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel lead 49ers to 34-26 win over Vikings

Sunday was a disaster for the Vikings. They lost star running back Dalvin Cook, who was carted off with a shoulder injury; quarterback Kirk Cousins lined up under right guard before a crucial fourth-down play on the goal line, forcing the Vikings to take a timeout before an incompletion; and they lost to a team they are competing with for a playoff berth.
NFL
CBS DFW

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 13: Elijah Mitchell Looks To Take Advantage Of Seahawks’ Defense

(CBS Boston) — San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell feasted upon the Minnesota Vikings for 133 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. To be fair, the Vikings run defense this season doesn’t exactly measure up to the Purple People Eaters. But Mitchell draws another favorable matchup this week, when the 49ers visit the Seahawks in Seattle. In Week 12, the Seahawks struggled to contain Washington Football Team’s Antonio Gibson, who had about the same number of touches as Mitchell did. With Deebo Samuel still out in San Francisco, Mitchell should have plenty of opportunities to pile up fantasy points.
NFL
KEYT

Rookie Elijah Mitchell becomes pleasant surprise for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mitchell has been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season. Whether it’s going from overlooked sixth-round project out of Louisiana-Lafayette into one of the league’s productive backs as a rookie, or his knack on nearly every run for the San Francisco 49ers to churn out a couple of extra yards, Mitchell exceeds expectations. Mitchell is fourth in the NFL with 86.6 yards rushing per game and second among all backs with 3.84 yards per carry after contact, according to Pro Football Focus.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers in Trouble if Elijah Mitchell Misses Matchup With Bengals

Bad news for the 49ers this week. Elijah Mitchell was held out of practice Wednesday with a knee/concussion designation and is being ruled as day-to-day. The knee injury is being labeled as an "irritation" after he underwent an MRI. So there is a bit of good news there that Mitchell will not miss time in the long-term. In the short-term, however, it is looking dark for the 49ers this upcoming week following the loss to the Seahawks.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
105K+
Followers
70K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy