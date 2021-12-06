ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, FL

Freeport’s Syndi Free signs to play softball at AUM

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QD4NL_0dEsZzXa00

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Freeport pitcher Sydni Free signed to play softball for Auburn University at Montgomery on Friday.

Through her junior season with the Bulldogs, Free has 147 K’s in 98 innings pitched, and behind the place holds a .298 batting average, 26 RBI’s and 7 home runs, the most homers in the softball programs history.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Bozeman boys basketball team off to best start in program history

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys basketball team is a perfect 5-0 and off to the best start in program history. The Bucks have been in the rebuilding process since head coach Matt Granville took over the program in the 2019-2020 season. Since then, the team has continued to increase its win total each […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
WMBB

Gulf Coast honors local legend Leon Miller at men’s basketball game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Gulf Coast men’s basketball assistant coach and school counselor Leon Miller was honored before the Commodores game Thursday night. Miller was an assistant coach from 1975-1977 and a counselor for 30 years at the college. Many of his players were at Gulf Coast to recognize their former coach, making […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Freeport, FL
Freeport, FL
Sports
WMBB

WMBB

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy