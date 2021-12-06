Freeport’s Syndi Free signs to play softball at AUM
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Freeport pitcher Sydni Free signed to play softball for Auburn University at Montgomery on Friday.
Through her junior season with the Bulldogs, Free has 147 K's in 98 innings pitched, and behind the place holds a .298 batting average, 26 RBI's and 7 home runs, the most homers in the softball programs history.
