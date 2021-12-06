Saint Louis Zoo wants gun activist who fought its ban to pay legal bills
ST. LOUIS (AP) — After successfully defending its weapons ban in court, the Saint Louis Zoo is now trying to force the gun-rights activist who challenged the ban to pay part of its $150,000 in legal bills.
The zoo filed a request for its request for legal fees in August, but a judge has yet to rule on the motion.
A lawyer for Jeffry Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio, who challenged the ban on guns called the motion unfair.
A St. Louis judge ruled last year that the zoo could ban guns on its property because it qualifies as a school and a gated amusement park under state law.
