For the first time in program history, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are headed to the Big 12 title game after posting an 11-1 record on the 2021 season. The Cowboys had playmakers on the offensive side of the ball this year but there is little to no doubt that the performance of the defensive unit, led by coordinator Jim Knowles, helped get them there. During Saturday night’s ABC broadcast of the Bedlam rivalry, Kirk Herbstreit complimented Knowles and the work he has done.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO