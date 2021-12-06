ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Look: Refs Missed Huge Penalty In Raiders’ Loss Sunday

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Washington Football Team in an exciting game on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas fell to Washington, 17-15, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Washington Football Team took the lead with a 48-yard field goal with less...

thespun.com

Comments / 9

Related
raidersbeat.com

Still Searching For Wide Receivers, Raiders Added a 4.27 Speedster on Wednesday

In the wake of losing Henry Ruggs to charges that could amount to more than 50 years in jail, the Raiders were quick to add veteran speedster DeSean Jackson. The team also tried out four free agent wide receivers this week, including 27 year-old Jeff Badet. The Raiders announced on Wednesday that Badet has since been added to the practice squad.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Dirty Play By The Raiders

The Washington Football Team has likely lost standout tight end Logan Thomas for the season with a knee injury. Both ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport are reporting that Thomas is feared to have suffered a season-ending injury. Thomas is believed to have suffered a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Derek Carr has blunt message for Raiders after latest loss

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr sounds a bit frustrated with some of his teammates after the Raiders' third consecutive loss on Sunday. The Raiders were on the wrong side of a 32-13 blowout at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Their struggling offense failed to score 20 points or more for the third consecutive week, and Las Vegas is now 5-5 after a 3-0 start.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021

Warren Sapp was a former football player who played as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He played for 13 years and earned multiple accolades throughout his professional career. In this article, we will take a look at Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021. Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021...
APOPKA, FL
The Spun

Look: Video Shows What Started Fight Between Cowboys, Raiders

Tensions were clearly running high throughout yesterday’s thrilling Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Just after halftime, the two teams got into a sideline skirmish led by Raiders safety Roderic Teamer and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (both of whom were ejected from the game). And after the Raiders claimed a 36-33 victory in overtime, yet another fight broke out at midfield.
NFL
bardown.com

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson told coaches he'd wear an adult diaper to play Thanksgiving game

If there was a Thanksgiving day hero, then it definitely has to be none other than Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. Truly, this guy is tough as nails. As the Raiders won in overtime against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving day, Carlson put on one of his best performances this season as he went 5-for-5 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Taylor Heinicke
NESN

Washington Football Team Torches Raiders With Tweet After Week 13 Win

The Washington Football Team earned their fourth straight win Sunday against the Raiders on the field at Allegiant Stadium, and then proceeded to torch Las Vegas off of it. Washington took to Twitter shortly after the Football Team earned a 17-15 comeback win and probably caused many NFL fans to do a double take due to their postgame tweet.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bizarre object found on field during Raiders-Chiefs game

Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.
NFL
NBC Sports

Uncalled defensive pass interference riles up Raiders, Cowboys fans

Ten days ago, a flagfest at AT&T Stadium between the Raiders and Cowboys resulted in four defensive pass interference calls against Dallas defensive back Anthony Brown, prompting Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to decry “throw up ball.”. On Sunday, the Raiders tried to play “throw up ball” with the game on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refs#Las Vegas#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
raidersbeat.com

Officiating Crew Called Two Horrendous Penalties Against the Raiders on Sunday

The Raiders can’t blame the officiating crew for Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team, but there’s no question that two terrible calls had a huge impact on the game. Late in the third quarter with the Raiders trailing 7-6, the Football Team faced a 1st and 20 from their...
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Raiders’ DeSean Jackson forgets to run to the end zone, immediately fumbles

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson looked to have a touchdown reception. Instead, he ran backwards and fumbled the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders, in need of wide receiver depth, gave DeSean Jackson a call and signed him to a deal for the remainder of the season. The veteran wide receiver requested a trade from the Los Angeles Rams, but was released after the deadline passed when they could not find a deal. Jackson made his debut for the team on Sunday night in a pivotal AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 Las Vegas Raiders free agents who won’t be back in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a wild 2021 season. What will the team’s roster look like for 2022? Which 2022 free agents won’t be back?. To say it has been a tumultuous season for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 would be a massive understatement. Jon Gruden resigned as the team’s head coach, and off-field circumstances led to the team releasing both of their 2020 first-round picks Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette.
NFL
KDWN

Raiders beat Cowboys 36-33 in OT on field goal after penalty

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Anthony Brown’s fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday. Carlson’s fifth field goal came after Brown was called for interference on Zay Jones on third-and-18. All four of Brown’s interference penalties came on third-down incompletions. The Raiders (6-5) ended a three-game losing streak with their first Thanksgiving victory since 1968. Carlson put Las Vegas ahead 33-30 with a career-long 56-yarder with 1:52 remaining. Greg Zuerlein, who missed an extra point after the first Dallas TD, answered with a 45-yarder with 19 seconds to go. The Cowboys dropped to 7-4.
NFL
New York Post

Raiders get key win as crushing penalties doom Cowboys in OT

ARLINGTON, Texas — Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders got the third-down help they needed from Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown. Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Brown’s fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Raiders ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
306K+
Followers
45K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy