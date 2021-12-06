ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley HomeStore donates 50 mattress sets to local children in need

By Adam Seibel
 4 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – Ashley HomeStore hosted their annual ‘Hope to Dream’ event in which they donate mattress sets to local children in need. Paige Streiff and her husband are the owners of the Ashley HomeStores in Victoria and Corpus Christi and say that since the program started, they’ve donated over 600 beds to kids in need.

“Hope to dream is what we call it because we believe every kid needs a bed to dream in, and that’s a part of Hope to Dream,” says Streiff. She also says that this event is important to her to do every year because it directly helps out children in the Victoria community and nearby areas.

Ashley HomeStore partners with the Golden Crescent CASA to identify families in need who could really benefit from that extra bed. Each child received a twin-sized mattress outfitted with sheets, blankets, and comforter and a pillow. Along with the mattress sets each child received other gifts like a soccer ball and hygienic products, with many of the kids playing with their new soccer ball as soon as they opened their new gift.

Victoria Rosaslez had three of her grandchildren all receive a free mattress which she says is a big help since they’ve outgrown their beds from when they were toddlers.

“They had beds, but they were little. They were surprised, they’re gonna be happy with it,” says Rosaslez.

After some pictures with Santa Clause, a curtain was removed revealing the big surprise, a room full of beds with volunteers holding up signs for the kids to come and find their new bed. Volunteers showed up from St. Joseph’s Highschool and Howell Middle School to help with the event.

Daylon Garcia is an 8th grader from Howell Middle School says he could see the kids’ faces light up as they saw their new beds.

“They’re just walking in, and all you see is the smiles and the happiness and the parents and little kids’ faces,” says Garcia.

Kason Kolle is the National Honor Society president at Howell Middle School and says events like this can bring awareness to the needs of the Victoria community.

“I think doing things like this makes people aware of it. Like us coming out here is a big thing on helping other people realize how big something like this can be and how much it can mean to people like that. It’s a great way to help spread the word,” says Kolle.

