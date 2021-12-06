ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooter at large after man shot at apartments near Pine Hills, police say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot Sunday evening.

Officers said a man was shot at around 5:47 p.m. in the parking lot of the Stella West Apartments on Willow Bend Circle.

The victim is in his 30s and was shot multiple times in his upper body, police said.

Officers said the man has been taken to a hospital and is currently in surgery.

The shooter was last seen fleeing on foot and has not been captured by police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information on this shooting and will have continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

