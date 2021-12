BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland students will continue to wear masks for the time being in public schools. The current mask mandate is set to expire Feb. 25, but the Maryland State Board of Education wants school officials to give local school systems so-called “off-ramps,” or metrics to meet, to lift those mandates. “No single school should have to close down because of COVID, quarantines should be minimized,” said Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury. “It’s time to think about off-ramps.” He said the top priority should remain keeping kids in school, but it’s time to consider ways the mask mandate can be lifted. “We can’t mask our...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO