Simple gestures to make our schools and communities safer

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- Tuesday’s school-shooting tragedy at Oxford High School in Michigan was roughly the 231st school shooting since the Columbine massacre in 1999. Regardless, governments across the country have failed to pass effective gun-control laws. There have been other solutions, such as provisions in Ohio’s current two-year budget, House Bill 110, that increase funding for school resource officers, a development which former state Rep. John Patterson noted in a recent cleveland.com op-ed. However, the Republican legislators in Ohio who are promoting proposed House Bill 99, which would allow schools to arm teachers, deem it necessary to “solve” the school shooting crisis by filling schools with more guns. HB 99 passed the Ohio House last month and is pending in the state Senate.
