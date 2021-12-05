Simple gestures to make our schools and communities safer

To the editor: Thursday I received a registered letter from the Alaska Department of Retirement and Benefits. It is a very rude and accusatory letter, telling me that their “research has indicated that you are either ineligible to receive the PFD or you may not have applied for the PFD (both totally untrue), and you may not be eligible to receive a PERS or TRS COLA (Cost of living allowance for residents).” Well this was fairly shocking news to me, since I have received a PFD and applied for one every year since 1982, and always resided year-round in Alaska. All this is totally out of the blue and very bizarre. Who came up with this plan to harass Alaskans? What gives, and why so threatening? If I had received this online, I would have thought it was a scam.

