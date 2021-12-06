ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CBI revises next year’s economic growth forecast down to 5.1%

By Larry Elliott and Rob Davies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkLUD_0dEsYBoP00
Workers in a car factory Photograph: Colin McPherson/The Guardian

Economic forecasters have slashed expectations for Britain’s recovery and said further pain could follow, depending on the severity of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and government action to avoid a “cliff edge” for business investment.

The Confederation of British Industry, the UK’s leading business lobby group, said in June that it expected the economy to expand by 8.2%.

But on Monday it cut that prediction to 6.9% and revised down its 2022 forecast from 6.9% to 5.1%.

It put the more pessimistic outlook down to weaker-than-expected output since its last forecast, with supply chain disruption among the factors that has placed a drag on the economy.

The accounting firm KPMG issued an even gloomier prediction, saying it expects growth to reach 4.2% next year at best, even if the Omicron variant turns out to be a “false alarm”.

Table

It said any increased restrictions imposed by government to stop the spread of the variant will further hamper the recovery.

Growth would slow to 2.6% if moderate measures such as social distancing are required, KPMG predicted, while output could fall to 1.8% if vaccines prove ineffective against Omicron and lockdowns are imposed during January and February.

Both KPMG and the CBI also raised concerns about a lack of business investment, which they cited as obstacle to a sustained recovery in the longer term. Fresh government action will be needed to avoid a steep fall in business investment in 2023, when temporary measures to help business are withdrawn, the CBI said.

“The UK’s new year resolution must be to give firms the confidence to go for growth,” said the CBI’s director general, Tony Danker.

“We should be raising our sights on the economy’s potential and seizing the moment. I know from speaking with firms of all sizes that they have an ambitious investment mindset and are anxious to implement growth plans.

“But while intentions have thawed, we’re coming up to a cliff edge in 2023.”

Related: UK must be ready to impose Covid restrictions this winter, expert warns

The CBI cited the Treasury’s plans to remove the “ super deduction ”, a £25bn tax break allowing them to claim 25p in relief for every £1 they spend on plant and machinery, as well as a planned rise in corporation tax, from 19% to 25%.

“As a result, business investment will continue to lag [behind] other advanced economies,” the employers’ lobby group said.

Jon Holt, the chief executive of KMPG UK, echoed the concerns. “Long-term economic growth remains reliant on the UK’s ability to increase productivity, decrease uncertainty and give businesses the confidence they need to invest,” he said.

“We need to create the conditions to accelerate companies’ investment in technology and power the UK’s recovery.”

The CBI also said the recovery in exports is likely to be lacklustre following what it described as disappointing growth over this year so far.

Household spending would remain the key driver of the economy, the employers’ organisation said, generating 90% of growth in 2022, and two-thirds of gross domestic product in 2023.

Consumer spending would be supported by households running down excess savings accumulated during the pandemic.

It predicted unemployment would rise only slightly as a result of the winding-up of the government’s furlough scheme and the jobless rate would return to its pre-crisis level of 3.8% by the end of 2023.

Related: Covid: Government to make Christmas decision on 18 December

Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI chief economist, said: “We expect a pretty firm economic recovery ahead, though understandably the emergence of Omicron poses another downside risk to our forecast. Ultimately this underscores the need for equitable distribution of vaccines across the world – supporting lives, livelihoods and freeing our international travel sector, boosting trade too.”

The CBI expects current supply-side constraints to ease by the middle of next year, with inflation peaking at just over 5% in April.

Despite the risks from inflation, KPMG said uncertainty about Omicron meant that the Bank of England was unlikely to raise interest rates this December. However, it said rates are likely to rise to 1-1.25% by the end of 2023 to prevent a ratcheting up of wage growth as the recovery gathers renewed momentum.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Services sector reaches pre-pandemic levels despite GDP slowdown

The UK’s all-important services sector has finally bounced back to where it was nearly two years ago before the pandemic hit, an official estimate has shown.While the rate of economic growth slowed down in October, the services sector, which includes everything from restaurants to accountants, managed to reach its February 2020 levels again for the first time.The recovery is, however, running at two speeds. Consumer-facing services, such as restaurants, are still 5.2% below their pre-pandemic levels, while all other services are 1.4% ahead.The news came as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that gross domestic product (GDP), a key...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbi#Economic Recovery#Gross Domestic Product#Uk#Omicron#Kpmg
101.9 KELO-FM

Japan’s Q3 GDP revised down to 3.6% annualised contraction

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economy shrank 3.6% in the third quarter, worse than the initial estimate of a 3.0% contraction, revised government data showed on Wednesday, posting a decline as private spending took a hit from a resurgence in COVID-19. The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists’ median forecast for a 3.1% contraction in a Reuters poll.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Japan economy contracts 3.6% in 3Q on weaker spending, trade

Japan s economy contracted at a 3.6% annual rate in July-September, according to a revised estimate released Wednesday.The downgraded growth estimate for the last quarter, down from an earlier report of a 3.0% contraction, reflected weaker consumer spending and trade, the government said. In quarterly terms, the measure used for most economies, the economy contracted 0.9%, compared to the earlier estimate of a 0.8% contraction. The world’s third-largest economy has been mired in recession and struggling to recover from the impact of waves of coronavirus infections. The latest outbreak, in the late summer, has receded for now with a...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s GDP Growth to Slow to 5.3% Next Year, Top Gov’t Think Tank Says

(Yicai Global) Dec. 6 -- The expansion in China’s gross domestic product is expected to slow to about 5.3 percent next year amid the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the government’s leading think tank. The economy is expected to have grown by about 8 percent this year,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

CBI downgrades growth forecasts amid inflation and supply shortages

Britain’s leading business organisation has downgraded its economic growth forecasts for this year and 2022, blaming supply shortages and inflation for a slower-than-expected recovery from the Covid lockdowns.And the CBI warned of a “cliff-edge” in 2023, when chancellor Rishi Sunak’s super-deduction tax break for business investment expires and the main rate of corporation tax rises from 19 to 25 per cent.Director-general Tony Danker called for a “booster for growth” in the form of new incentives to invest in technology and skills, to protect the recovery from a retrenchment caused by this double blow to business.The CBI’s six-monthly economic forecast put...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
The Independent

FTSE cools on Omicron fears

Traders had a subdued day after 48 hours of expectations rising that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may not be as concerning as first thought.But rising case numbers and persistent rumours that the UK Government would announce a series of further restrictions dampened the mood.Even a falling pound, hitting levels not seen since almost a year ago, failed to help the FTSE 100 rise. It closed down 2.55 points, or 0.03%, at 7337.35.Shares tend to rise when the pound falls as investments look “cheaper” to foreigners who trade in dollars.Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said: “Sterling has been...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Australian Treasurer Frydenberg: Will raise 2022 economic growth forecast

“It is too early to estimate the impact from the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economic outlook,” said Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, per Reuters quoting comments from Australian Broadcast Corporation's "Insiders" program, published during late Sunday. “Frydenberg is due to deliver an update to the budget in coming weeks, halfway...
CORONAVIRUS
The Independent

Chinese central banker says market can handle developer debt

Financial markets can cope with the impact of a Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion in debt, the central bank governor said Thursday, in a new effort to assure the public the economy can be shielded from fallout.Yi Gang’s comments by video to a seminar in Hong Kong added to indications Beijing has no plans to bail out Evergrande Group. Fears of a default have rattled financial markets, but economists say the ruling Communist Party wants to avoid sending the wrong signal at a time when it is trying to force companies...
ECONOMY
Webster County Citizen

Experts predict less economic growth, elevated inflation for years to come

(The Center Square) – A survey released Monday found that business experts expect prices and inflation to rise at elevated levels for years to come. The National Association for Business Economics released the results of a survey of 48 economic experts who downgraded their growth predictions and projected elevated inflation through the second half of 2023, if not later.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

76K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy