I don’t know if you’re heard about it before, but the NFL is very strict on taunting nowadays. Players left and right are getting fined for taunting more than any other season. As The Ringer noted, there were only 19 taunting calls in the NFL in the last two seasons. Up until Week 9, there have been 27 such calls. TWENTY. SEVEN.

