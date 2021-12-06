Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-06 15:31:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa for Friday as the first major winter storm of the season. The National Weather Service upgraded the watch to a winter storm warning just before noon on Thursday.
A big storm is expected to hit Washington and Oregon tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service. Therefore, a winter storm watch has been issued for several counties. Total snow accumulation will be several inches in some towns, with wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.
Western Washington is in for another spell of wintery weather this weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle is forecasting heavy snow in the mountains — including Snoqualmie and Stevens passes — beginning Thursday night and lasting through Saturday evening. The passes are expected to see between...
This morning, a winter storm will bring the first widespread and significant snow of the season to parts of the Intermountain West and Central Rockies before moving on to the Great Plains and Upper Midwest by Friday afternoon.
Effective: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Chance for gusts up to 60 mph along beaches, headlands, and elevated surfaces. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2021-12-10 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. North winds my also gust up to 30 mph. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Ector; Glasscock; Marfa Plateau; Midland WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ector, Midland and Glasscock Counties, Chinati Mountains, and Marfa Plateau. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel could be difficult at times due to strong wind gusts. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
Light snow that has been ongoing today, will continue through the afternoon. The disturbance bringing this snow is much weaker than the winter storm we will be dealing with tomorrow, but we could still see a coating to about 2″ of snowfall across the area today. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and breezy afternoon with a quiet night in store for the region.
By the time many folks in Siouxland are settled into work on Friday morning, they can expect to start seeing snowfall outside their window. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast office out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sioux City itself should anticipate at least three inches of snow accumulation from a winter weather event that's likely to kick off after noon. Accompanying those snowflakes, forecasters are predicting east-northeast winds that could top out at 30 mph. Heading into Friday night, there's a chance of further snow, before midnight, that could add another inch.
Effective: 2021-12-11 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches for communities along Highway 395, with 1 to 4 feet west of Highway 395 possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to heavy snow and whiteout conditions.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mostly sunny skies are taking over Thursday! Winds are expected to be breezy this afternoon with temperatures only in the upper 30's for highs. In the mountains, moisture will increase later today giving the northern zones a chance at light snow showers into Friday. Our mountain valleys could see an inch or two through Friday afternoon, ski resorts 3-5 inches.
Effective: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Chance for gusts up to 60 mph along beaches, headlands, and elevated surfaces. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Clark; Taylor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph creating some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Taylor and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-09 16:26:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Areas of blowing snow reducing visibilities to a half mile or less at times. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 25 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Western Prince William Sound. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall accumulations are expected for Turnagain Pass, Whittier and Portage Valley. Higher wind gusts to 50 mph with quarter mile visibilities will produce blizzard conditions in Portage Valley.
Effective: 2021-12-10 03:41:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Knox WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Ontonagon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For today`s Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday night into early Saturday, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Ontonagon County. Highest accumulations are expected in the Bruce Crossing area, with less northward toward the lakeshore. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds Friday night into Saturday will make travel dangerous at times. Additionally, power outages will be possible.
