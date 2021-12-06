ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington squeezes past Raiders 17-15

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first three quarters of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas only featured 13 points, but the Raiders and Washington came up with an exciting fourth quarter. The Raiders scored nine straight points after an Antonio Gibson touchdown catch put them down 14-6 early in the final quarter. The last of those...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
umudynamo.com

Raiders Blow Past Generals

Alliance, OH – The Raiders faced little resistance as they downed Washington & Lee by a score of 52-0 in their first round matchup in the NCAA Division III playoffs. Mount Union started off slow as W&L forced a three and out on the opening drive. After that point, the Raiders began to get moving offensively. After the Mount Union defense got a stop on the next drive, Braxton Plunk opened the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown pass to DJ Harvey. That would start a 35-0 run for the Purple Raiders in the first half. Meanwhile, the Mount Union defense dominated as well. The UMU defense held the Generals to just 72 yards of total offense in the first half and only allowed a pair of first downs. Also, the Raiders forced a pair of fumbles (one of which was recovered by Ian Sexton). The two teams went to their respective locker rooms with Mount Union leading 35-0.
ALLIANCE, OH
silverandblackpride.com

Final score: Football Team 17, Raiders 15

This one is going to sting. After a resurgence against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, the Las Vegas Raiders fell at home once again in a loss to the Washington Football team on Sunday afternoon. Let’s take a quick look at the ugly details:. Record: The Raiders are 6-6....
NFL
Yardbarker

Recap From Raiders 17-15 Loss

Despite the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders had more rest than the Washington Football Team heading into Sunday, you couldn't tell by the way the Raiders were playing out of the gate. Washington would score on its first drive on a touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas. Running...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Lose Heartbreaker, 17-15, To Washington On Last-Minute Field Goal At Allegiant Stadium Sunday; Raiders Drop To 6-6 After 5-2 Start

The Raiders saluted NASCAR legend Richard Petty, sung Happy Birthday to two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jim Plunkett and played the “Rays-derrrrrrz” chant throughout the game. But in the end, the Raiders showed why they’re an average team, winning as many games as it loses. After the Raiders took their only...
NFL
WSLS

Late FG lifts Washington Football Team to 17-15 win at Las Vegas

Newly-acquired kicker Brian Johnson hit a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds left to lift the Washington Football Team to a 17-15 win at Las Vegas on Sunday. It was the fourth straight win for Washington. After a 37-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson gave Las Vegas a 15-14 lead...
NFL
umudynamo.com

Raiders Sneak Past Mules

Alliance, OH – The Raiders found themselves in a dogfight on Saturday when they hosted Muhlenberg in a Division III quarterfinal playoff game. After a slow start, the Raiders’ offense got rolling in the second half and Mount Union walked away with a 35-29 overtime win. Deandre Parker...
ALLIANCE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Taylor Heinicke
NBC Sports

Uncalled defensive pass interference riles up Raiders, Cowboys fans

Ten days ago, a flagfest at AT&T Stadium between the Raiders and Cowboys resulted in four defensive pass interference calls against Dallas defensive back Anthony Brown, prompting Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to decry “throw up ball.”. On Sunday, the Raiders tried to play “throw up ball” with the game on...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Will Compton signing with Raiders

Veteran linebacker Will Compton has found a spot with the Raiders. Compton announced that he is signing with the AFC West club on Tuesday. It’s a return to the Raiders for Compton as he also played for the team during the 2019 season. Compton had 41 tackles in nine games...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Cowboys#American Football#13 Of 19#Afc West Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray channels Thanos with cryptic tweet

The Arizona Cardinals currently sit atop the NFC standings and seem to be in a good spot for the playoffs. They’ve been without Kyler Murray the last few games, as he’s been resting his injured ankle. However, it sounds like Arizona might be getting their superstar quarterback under center soon.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
Portland Tribune

Seattle Seahawks lose 17-15 at Washington

Seattle falls to 3-8, struggles to move the ball and to stop the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football. The Washington Football Team played keep-away and all but finished off the playoff hopes of the Seattle Seahawks with a 17-15 win on Monday Night Football. Seattle lost its third...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy