Washington squeezes past Raiders 17-15

Alliance, OH – The Raiders faced little resistance as they downed Washington & Lee by a score of 52-0 in their first round matchup in the NCAA Division III playoffs. Mount Union started off slow as W&L forced a three and out on the opening drive. After that point, the Raiders began to get moving offensively. After the Mount Union defense got a stop on the next drive, Braxton Plunk opened the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown pass to DJ Harvey. That would start a 35-0 run for the Purple Raiders in the first half. Meanwhile, the Mount Union defense dominated as well. The UMU defense held the Generals to just 72 yards of total offense in the first half and only allowed a pair of first downs. Also, the Raiders forced a pair of fumbles (one of which was recovered by Ian Sexton). The two teams went to their respective locker rooms with Mount Union leading 35-0.

ALLIANCE, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO