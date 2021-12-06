ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

WATCH NOW: The Bands of the Orangeburg Christmas Parade

Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch as the Marching 101 of S.C. State,...

thetandd.com

Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

FDA clears booster shot of Pfizer vaccine for older teens

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds for emergency use. The FDA's move opens up additional shots to more Americans amid growing alarm over the omicron variant and the continued spread of the delta variant. The agency has already authorized boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for all adults on an emergency use basis.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Travis Scott says he was unaware of deaths until after show

HOUSTON (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott said in an interview that he didn’t know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival in Houston until after his performance. In a lengthy interview with TV and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God posted on YouTube on Thursday, Scott described from his perspective what happened at the Nov. 5 festival that left 10 people dead.
HOUSTON, TX

