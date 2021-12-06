WATCH NOW: The Bands of the Orangeburg Christmas Parade

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday left in place a Texas abortion law that bars the procedure after around six weeks of pregnancy, but the justices said abortion providers had the right to challenge the law in federal court.
A jury found former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six counts of disorderly conduct in a case that alleged Smollett paid to stage a violent homophobic attack and lied to Chicago police. Charlie De Mar reports.
The life of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is again being honored in the nation's capital Friday, with ceremonies at the Washington National Cathedral and the World War II Memorial. Dole's casket departed the U.S. Capitol Rotunda where his body was lying in state and traveled across the city to...
LONDON (AP) — A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States on spying charges by overturning a lower court decision that the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile to withstand incarceration in America. The High Court in...
Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds for emergency use. The FDA's move opens up additional shots to more Americans amid growing alarm over the omicron variant and the continued spread of the delta variant. The agency has already authorized boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for all adults on an emergency use basis.
HOUSTON (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott said in an interview that he didn’t know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival in Houston until after his performance. In a lengthy interview with TV and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God posted on YouTube on Thursday, Scott described from his perspective what happened at the Nov. 5 festival that left 10 people dead.
