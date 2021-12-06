ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington rallies for 4th straight win, 17-15 over Raiders

By JOSH DUBOW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLFFk_0dEsX95z00
1 of 8

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brian Johnson made quite the first impression on his new Washington teammates.

Johnson kicked the go-ahead 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining five days after joining the team and Washington beat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-15 on Sunday for its fifth straight win.

“I didn’t even know his name,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. “We just brought him up.”

Allen and the rest of the Washington offense know it now after he calmly drilled the game-winning kick after Taylor Heinicke drove the team into position after squandering an eight-point lead.

“The vibe and everything, for not being around it, I felt it once I walked in,” said Johnson, who was signed Tuesday to replace the injured Joey Slye. “It’s an awesome locker room to be in. They’re probably still learning my name, but it’s awesome to be here.”

Heinicke threw a 7-yard TD pass to Logan Thomas on the opening drive and a 4-yarder to Antonio Gibson early in the fourth quarter after extending the drive with a key third-down scramble.

But Washington (6-6) then allowed the Raiders (6-6) to score on successive drives to take a 15-14 lead on Daniel Carlson’s 37-yard field goal that was set up by Nate Hobbs’ interception of Heinicke.

But Heinicke responded and drove Washington down the field to set up the kick by Johnson that came three plays after Tre’von Moehrig dropped a potential game-sealing interception.

“It’s literally the same thing that happened against the Giants,” Heinicke said. “I feel like we play really well in the two-minute drill. We practice it a lot. Guys executed really well and we got lucky on that one throw, but that’s football.”

Heinicke finished 23 for 30 for 196 yards and has now led four game-winning drives in his first year as a starting quarterback in Washington.

“What can you say about him?” Allen said. “He just keeps showing why he needs to be our quarterback.”

Coordinator Jack Del Rio’s defense then sealed it to give him the win in his first game against the Raiders since being fired by the team following the 2017 season.

The game ended when Derek Carr’s desperation heave from his 43 fell incomplete, short of the goal line as Washington improved to 4-0 since the bye to get into playoff position.

“We’re not a star-studded roster,” Allen said. “We don’t have those big celebrities. We’re not an L.A. or whatever the case may be, and we just don’t care what anybody says. We believe in ourselves. We went out there and played hard.”

The Raiders were unable to build on a Thanksgiving overtime win at Dallas and lost for the fourth time in five games as the offense has stalled after a strong start to the season.

They were held to just two field goals in the first three quarters as Carr seemed to miss injured tight end Darren Waller and couldn’t connect on the big plays with DeSean Jackson that helped fuel last week’s win.

Las Vegas finally got into the end zone when Josh Jacobs capped a 75-yard drive aided by three defensive penalties with a 1-yard run. Carr missed Bryan Edwards in the back of the end zone on the 2-point try to keep Washington ahead 14-12.

The Raiders then settled for a field goal late when they stalled in the red zone to set the stage for the Washington comeback.

“It’s very frustrating,” Carr said. “Field goals aren’t going to win you games. You have to get touchdowns, especially with the teams we have coming up. We will need touchdowns to win these games.”

SLOW START

The Raiders punted on their first three drives before getting a 52-yard field goal from Carlson in the closing seconds of the first half to cut the deficit to 7-3. It was the fifth time this season Las Vegas failed to score a touchdown in the first half of a game.

Carr struggled to push the ball downfield with his first 18 passes traveling a combined 36 yards downfield, according to NFL NextGen stats.

“It’s definitely very frustrating, annoying really,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “Starting slow every week and taking too long to be who we are is definitely frustrating.”

REUNION

Carr and Del Rio shared a moment together on the field after the game in their first game against each other since Del Rio was fired.

Carr was one of only two players on the active roster who played for Del Rio on the Raiders from 2015-17 and was part of the franchise’s only playoff berth since the start of the 2003 season when the Raiders went 12-4.

“We just expressed our love for one another and how thankful we were for the times that we had,” Carr said. “He said some things to me about this year and it was good. I love the man and he’ll always have a place in my heart for the years that we had together.”

KEY INJURIES

Washington: Thomas left the game in the second half with a knee injury and didn’t return.

Raiders: RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) and LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) left the game in the first half and didn’t return. ... LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) left in the second half.

Washington: Host Dallas on Sunday.

Raiders: Visit Kansas City on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021

Warren Sapp was a former football player who played as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He played for 13 years and earned multiple accolades throughout his professional career. In this article, we will take a look at Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021. Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021...
APOPKA, FL
bardown.com

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson told coaches he'd wear an adult diaper to play Thanksgiving game

If there was a Thanksgiving day hero, then it definitely has to be none other than Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. Truly, this guy is tough as nails. As the Raiders won in overtime against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving day, Carlson put on one of his best performances this season as he went 5-for-5 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Video Shows What Started Fight Between Cowboys, Raiders

Tensions were clearly running high throughout yesterday’s thrilling Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Just after halftime, the two teams got into a sideline skirmish led by Raiders safety Roderic Teamer and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (both of whom were ejected from the game). And after the Raiders claimed a 36-33 victory in overtime, yet another fight broke out at midfield.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Dirty Play By The Raiders

The Washington Football Team has likely lost standout tight end Logan Thomas for the season with a knee injury. Both ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport are reporting that Thomas is feared to have suffered a season-ending injury. Thomas is believed to have suffered a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bizarre object found on field during Raiders-Chiefs game

Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Taylor Heinicke
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Huge Penalty In Raiders’ Loss Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Washington Football Team in an exciting game on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas fell to Washington, 17-15, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Washington Football Team took the lead with a 48-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining. Derek Carr had...
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Raiders’ DeSean Jackson forgets to run to the end zone, immediately fumbles

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson looked to have a touchdown reception. Instead, he ran backwards and fumbled the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders, in need of wide receiver depth, gave DeSean Jackson a call and signed him to a deal for the remainder of the season. The veteran wide receiver requested a trade from the Los Angeles Rams, but was released after the deadline passed when they could not find a deal. Jackson made his debut for the team on Sunday night in a pivotal AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
FanSided

Former Vikings quarterback could keep his old team out of the playoffs

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Football Team to a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. With quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team defeating the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings have now dropped to the No. 8 seed in the NFC, meaning they would miss the playoffs if the season ended today.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Las Vegas Raiders#Td#Giants
NESN

Washington Football Team Torches Raiders With Tweet After Week 13 Win

The Washington Football Team earned their fourth straight win Sunday against the Raiders on the field at Allegiant Stadium, and then proceeded to torch Las Vegas off of it. Washington took to Twitter shortly after the Football Team earned a 17-15 comeback win and probably caused many NFL fans to do a double take due to their postgame tweet.
NFL
US News and World Report

Washington Beats Wilson, Seahawks 17-15 for 3rd Win in a Row

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ron Rivera was left adrift without a kicker and felt like he had to go for it in every situation. The final roll of the dice by “Riverboat Ron” on fourth and goal opened the door for some heroics by Russell Wilson, but Kendall Fuller's interception on Seattle's 2-point conversion attempt allowed Washington to hold on and beat the Seahawks 17-15 Monday night for the team's third consecutive victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Lose Heartbreaker, 17-15, To Washington On Last-Minute Field Goal At Allegiant Stadium Sunday; Raiders Drop To 6-6 After 5-2 Start

The Raiders saluted NASCAR legend Richard Petty, sung Happy Birthday to two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jim Plunkett and played the “Rays-derrrrrrz” chant throughout the game. But in the end, the Raiders showed why they’re an average team, winning as many games as it loses. After the Raiders took their only...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Final score: Football Team 17, Raiders 15

This one is going to sting. After a resurgence against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, the Las Vegas Raiders fell at home once again in a loss to the Washington Football team on Sunday afternoon. Let’s take a quick look at the ugly details:. Record: The Raiders are 6-6....
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

677K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy