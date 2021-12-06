ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, Hawaii to meet in Hawaii Bowl

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Memphis (6-6, American Athletic) vs Hawaii (6-7, Mountain West), Dec. 24, 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Honolulu

Memphis: QB Seth Henigan has thrown for 3,325 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Hawaii: WR Calvin Turner was named All-MWC second team after making 73 catches for 876 yards and four touchdowns.

Memphis: Beat Tulane 33-28 on Nov. 27 to become bowl eligible.

Hawaii: Leading passer Chevan Cordeiro and rusher Dae Hunter entered the transfer portal before Hawaii knew it would be eligible for a bowl game. Hawaii won five of its final nine games after starting 1-3.

First meeting.

Memphis: First appearance in Hawaii Bowl, 15th bowl appearance overall and eighth straight.

Hawaii: 10th appearance in Hawaii Bowl, 15th bowl appearance overall.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

