Today marks the day when baseball writers from across the US, will vote on the upcoming 2022 MLB Hall of Fame class. One notable former Twin, Tony Oliva, isn't enshrined in Cooperstown. While Tony and others wait for another vote announcement today, Tony doesn't seem to be overly worried about it. On Friday the Minnesota Twins' HOF inductee was too busy spreading Christmas cheer to unknown children in his hometown of Bloomington.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO