ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Jewish community marking final day of Hanukkah

By Joel Lopez
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tz9tX_0dEsVUwf00

The Jewish community will light it's final candle of the Hanukkah season at sundown on Sunday.

And the Chabad Jewish Center of Martin and St Lucie County are hosting it's 24th annual Community Hanukkah Celebration at Memorial Park in Stuart.

The celebrations will have latkas, kosher falafels , kids crafts, bounce house, face paint, and live music from Jewish soul artist, Tali Yess.

"At the core of the celebration of Hannukah the celebration of freedom the celebration of good and light over evil and darkness. And we think it's appropriate for the community to come out and celebrate this together and proudly and publicly," said Rabbi Shlomo Uminer, the executive director with Chabad Jewish Center.

Organizers say that his year's event is back in full numbers after having to scale down last year because of the pandemic.

The free event welcomes everybody, no matter the age or religion to help share light love hope and unity.

"At the core of the celebration of hannukah the celebration of freedom the celebration of good and light over evil and darkness. And we think it's appropriate for the community to come out and celebrate this together and proudly and publicly," said Rabbi Uminer.

The event is from 3pm to 5pm and the menorah lighting ceremony begins at around 4:15 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stuart, FL
Society
Saint Lucie County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Stuart, FL
Lifestyle
Saint Lucie County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Stuart, FL
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Soul#Kosher#Sundown#The Chabad Jewish Center#Latkas#Chabad Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Religion
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy